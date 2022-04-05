FULTON – E&V Energy who has been the title sponsor of the Novice Sportsman division at the Fulton Speedway since its inception in 2009 will continue that support in the 2022 racing season.

About E&V Energy:

E & V Energy is a family owned and operated business that has been serving their friends and neighbors since 1913. Their years of experience give them the knowledgeable personalized service few companies can match. They are a full-service company, so you do not need to look anywhere else to find the services and products you need to keep your home comfortable year after year.

E & V Energy is there to help you navigate the exciting world of heating and air conditioning. That is right, they said heating and air conditioning is EXCITING! That’s because our industry has changed dramatically since their humble beginnings. You will not believe how comfortable your home or business can now be.

They have dedicated their company to a new way of thinking. Their goal is to provide Central New York residents and small businesses with efficient and affordable HVAC solutions. There is a wealth of information on their website to get you started: ductless heating and cooling solutions, energy efficient furnaces, boilers and air conditioners, fuel oil or propane delivery options, generators.

E&V Energy has locations in Auburn, NY, Geneva, NY, Cortland, NY, Hamilton, NY, Ithaca, NY, Wolcott, NY, Fulton, NY, and Watertown, NY.

To see all the services, they provide visit www.eandvenergy.com.

With it finally being the month of April, fans and race teams are excited after the long offseason to hear the rumble of the racing engines, see the flying clay and smell the race fuel to start the 2022 racing.

Fulton Speedway will open for the season on Saturday, April 23 with open practice from 2-4 pm, followed by the rescheduled $2000-to-win Rocket Racing Setups Enduro 200.

On Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, the Fulton Speedway will host the Highbank Holdup Weekend. Friday will feature the ESS Sprint Cars plus the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and open practice for all divisions. Saturday the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will take center stage in the series opening race. The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will be racing for a coveted starting spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Outlaw 200 Weekend. Also on the card will be a 4-Cylinder Open.

For all the latest new visit the all-new website powered by My Race Pass at www.fultonspeedway.com. Also like the speedway social media pages.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 568-5931 or [email protected].

