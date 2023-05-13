FULTON, NY – One of the most popular yearly events for fans on the Fulton Speedway schedule is when racing and demolition derbies are on the same night.

On Saturday, May 20, Ehrlich Pest Control and Custom Truck One Source Present Spring Smashdown Demolition Derbies and Racing.

High speed, side-by-side racing excitement on the ‘Highbanks’ will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E & V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

After the racing you will get an up-close seat to the crunching metal and bone jarring collisions with a of a pair of Kings Smash’Em Crash’Em Demo Derbies. $1000-to-win 4/6 Cylinder Chain and Bang, plus $750 to-win Compact Junk Run.

Adult grandstand admission – $20

18 years old & younger – Free

Pit Pass.

DIRTcar Member – $35

Non-Member – $40

Pits open – 4:00 PM

Grandstands – 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:00 PM

Racing starts – 7:00 PM

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY,

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

