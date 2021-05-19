BREWERTON, NY – A good time was had by fans and racers alike last Friday, May 14 after more than a year away from the racing at Brewerton Speedway. Everyone is anxious to do it again this Friday, May 21 presented by Ferris Mowers.

The exciting high-speed racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Each week, the three top finishing 358-Modifieds will receive $300, $200 and $100 respectively in addition to their base purse in the Modified feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger, free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing taking the green at 7:30 pm.

Opening night winners were Billy Decker (Modifieds) in a race that still has fans talking. Alan Fink (Sportsman) Kyle Demo (Mod Lites) Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinders).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to thank longtime speedway marketing partner and May 21 presenting sponsor Ferris Mowers.

Ferris Industries are the commercial mower specialists. They have earned their reputation by delivering their customers high quality products and solutions for over 100 years. You can be sure Ferris will keep you on the cutting edge, with innovative mower designs and technology, for years to come.

Ferris mowers are the only mowers in the industry that offer patented suspension technology. Experience the difference suspension makes! Ferris…Go The Extra Yard!

To see all that Ferris has to offer, and to find a dealer near you please visit www.ferrismowers.com

Any questions you might have about the 2021 season and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 668-6906. For all the latest news at the speedway go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the track social media pages.

