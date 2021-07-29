Fast Family Affordable Racing Entertainment Friday, July 30 At Brewerton Speedway

BREWERTON, NY – Say goodbye to the month of July with the fastest family affordable entertainment in Central NY this Friday, July 30 at the Brewerton Speedway presented by Syracuse Haulers.

High speed side-by-side racing will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders plus the One-on-One Spectator Races.

Can anyone out there defeat perennial One-on-One Spectator Race winner Chris Rombough and his potent Subaru? This Friday night will be your chance. All you need is a street legal and registered vehicle, a valid driver license and a helmet. After buying your general admission ticket, go to the track office to sign up.

Adult general admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger is admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds – 1. Jimmy Phelps (410) 2. Larry Wight (408) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (396) 4. Chris Hile (368) 5. Michael Maresca (358).

Sportsman – 1. Zach Sobotka (450) 2. Alan Fink (426) 3. Amy Holland (424) 4. Tyler Murray (382).

Mod Lites – 1. Justin Williams (434) 2. Mike Mullen (417) 3. Hunter Lawton (390) 4. Tucker Halliday (359) 5. Joe Garafolo (358).

4-Cylinders – 1. Chuck Powelczyk (568) 2. Quinn Wallis (524) 3. Damien Bechler (520) 4. Clayton Koch (390) 5. Ray Bechler (364).

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner Syracuse Haulers, the official refuse and recycler of the Fulton & Brewerton Speedways located at 6223 Thompson Rd. Suite 1000.

Syracuse Haulers Waste Removal, Inc. is an independent company, locally owned and operated for over 20 years. We are a dependable, professional, full-service refuse company, providing a variety of recycling and waste removal programs for our residential, commercial and construction customers, including building demolition.

As a waste removal company, Syracuse Haulers takes extraordinary measures to provide our customers with quality and responsive services, along with the proper disposal and processing of recycling materials in a dependable and professional manner.

We are a top competitor in the Syracuse market. Our company services all of Onondaga, Cortland, Madison, Herkimer, Oneida and Oswego counties. To see all the services Syracuse Haulers has to offer, go to www.syracusehaulers.com or call 315-426-6771.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

By Dave Medler

