BREWERTON, NY – The Ferris Mowers & VP Lubricants May 6 season opener results are as follows.

Starting next week May 13 and for the remainder of the 2022 season, racing will start at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – Feature (35 Laps): LARRY WIGHT, Chris Hile, Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Ron Davis III, Tom Sears Jr., Jackson Gill, Chad Phelps, Jeff Taylor, Tyler Trump, Andy Noto, Dylan Zacharias, Ben Bushaw, Zach Payne, Jim Witko, Max Hill, Nick Krause, Jeff Prentice, Adam Roberts, Tim Harris, Michelle Courcy, JJ Courcy, Gil Teg, Roy Bresnahan, DNS Tim Murphy, Joe August Jr., Torrey Stoughtenger, Sean Beardsley.

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus ($300 – $200 – $100): Ron Davis III, Andy Noto, Dylan Zacharias.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): BRANDON CARVEY, Richard Murtaugh, Amy Holland, Dale Caswell, Zach Sobotka, Mike Button, Matt Caprara, Cody Manitta, Kyle Devendorf, Riley Rogala, Earl Rudy, Robert Gage, Stephen Marshall, Rich Townsend, Savannah LaFlair, Buckey Hayes John Wilbur, RJ Budd, Buddy Leathley, Alan Fink. DNS Ryan Dolbear.

A to Z Contracting $100 Heat Race Winners Bonus: Richard Murtaugh, Amy Holland, Brandon Carvey.

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: – Kyle Devendorf.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): DOUG WILLIAMS, Clayton Brewer, Joe Garafolo, Mike Mullen, Kyle Demo, Hunter Lawton, Roger Olschewske, Zach Babcock, Joel Moller, Mark Stevens, Tucker Halliday, Justin Williams, Jammer Applegate, Billy Applebee, Jeff Isabell, Tom Mackey.

Mirabito DIRTcar 4-Cylinders – (15 Laps): CHRIS BONOFFSKI, Damien Bechler, Nate Powers, Ray Bechler, Chuck Powelczyk, Clayton Koch, Ellie Parker, Sam Curcie, Kingston Sprague, Walt Van Epps, Jacob Dupra.

