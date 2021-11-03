Flack Racing Re-Signs Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux For 2022 Oswego Speedway Season

OSWEGO – Flack Racing is excited to announce its continued partnership with Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux of Central Square for the upcoming 2022 Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super season at Oswego Speedway.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will ride on the side of the Flack Racing No. 23 Small Block Super for the second consecutive season, with defending Oswego Speedway Track Champion, Dan Kapuscinski, once again behind the wheel for the 2022 campaign.

“It was a pleasure having Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux onboard for our track championship season in 2021 and we look forward to having them back in 2022,” said Flack Racing team owner, Stephen Flack. “Billy is a fantastic supporter of short track racing across the board and it means a lot to have him with us again.”

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux helps drivers in the Syracuse, Clay, Fulton and Cicero areas find high-quality, affordable and reliable cars. Specializing in used vehicles, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux takes great care to make sure that every model in their inventory is in excellent condition and ready to start a new journey.

The finance experts at Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux are available to walk customers through the process of securing a car loan so that they can take the next steps toward bringing their favorite car home without stressing about meeting their budget.

To learn more visit Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux online at www.trophyauto.com or call (877) 828-4940. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux is located at 309 US Route 11 in Central Square, NY.

The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway in 2022 with its No. 23 Hedger Fabrication Small Block Super chassis, powered by Donath Motor Worx, after winning four Oswego Speedway main events and the track title in 2021 with driver, Dan Kapuscinski.

The 2022 Oswego Speedway schedule is still to be announced, but should be available close to the first of the year.

For more information on Oswego Speedway visit online at www.oswegospeedway.com.

Flack Racing Partners: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Burger Construction, Burger Masonry, Cooper Custom Canvas, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Donath Motor Worx, Stephen Gioia’s Farmers Insurance, Hedger Fabrication, Infinit Technology Solutions, Mohawk Northeast, Oscar Roofing, Premier Landscaping

