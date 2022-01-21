OSWEGO – Mohawk Northeast will once again be part of the Flack Racing effort at Oswego Speedway during the 2022 season.

Specializing in heavy construction and marine construction, as well as tugboat transportation, Mohawk Northeast, Inc. is a Connecticut-based construction company that offers its valued clients cost-effective, efficient solutions founded on engineering expertise. Mohawk Northeast’s turnkey construction services also include facilities maintenance and fabrication and coating.

“Mohawk Northeast is a major supporter of short track racing in our area and we are proud to once again have them on the No. 23 in 2022,” said Flack Racing owner, Stephen Flack. “The new season will be here before we know it and Mohawk will play a key role in getting us ready for the year.”

Mohawk Northeast is a proud organization of builders that believe in strength, stability and smarts. Mohawk northeast continues to grow as a family-owned and operated company under the leadership of Allan Heinke, President, since 1968.

To learn more about Mohawk Northeast visit online at www.mohawknortheast.com.

The Flack Racing team will return to Oswego Speedway with its No. 23 Hedger Fabrication Small Block Super chassis, powered by Donath Motor Worx, after winning four Oswego Speedway main events and the track title in 2021 with driver, Dan Kapuscinski.

The 2022 Oswego Speedway schedule is now available at www.oswegospeedway.com. The Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super season will open on Saturday, May 28 with the Tony White Memorial, which was won in 2021 by the Flack Racing team and driver, Kapuscinski.

The Flack Racing team will also compete on the newly organized Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series in ’22, which has events already scheduled at Chemung Speedrome, Oswego and Lancaster Speedway.

Flack Racing Partners: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Burger Construction, Burger Masonry, Cooper Custom Canvas, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, Donath Motor Worx, Stephen Gioia’s Farmers Insurance, Hedger Fabrication, Infinit Technology Solutions, Mohawk Northeast, Oscar Roofing, Premiere Landscaping, Virgo Brothers

