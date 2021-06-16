BREWERTON, NY – This Friday, June 18 the Brewerton Speedway will be the place to be for family affordable racing fun. From the first green flag of the night until the final feature checkered flag presented by longtime market partner Regional Truck & Trailer.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Top-three finishing DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will receive $300, $200, $100 respectively on top of their base purse.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Have you always wanted to race on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’? Friday night is your chance in the One-on-One spectator Truck Races. All you need to compete is a street legal truck. No AWD allowed. A valid driver’s license and a helmet is required. After buying your general admission ticket, go to the track office in the midway to sign up.

The competition every Friday night is tough and talented. The Modifieds and the Sportsman have yet to have a repeat winner.

Top-Five Point standings coming into June 18:

(Modifieds) 99L. Larry Wight (216). 98H. Jimmy Phelps (208). 83X. Tim Sears Jr. (202). 5H. Chris Hile (186). 91. Billy Decker (176).

(Sportsman) – 38. Zach Sobotka (210). 5. Amy Holland (186). 8. Alan Fink (184). 3. Chris Mackey (176). 7z. Zach Payne (172).

(Mod Lites) – 10w. Justin Williams (158). 06. Mike Mullen (154). 22. Kyle Demo (149) 55. Joe Garafolo (148). 61. Hunter Lawton (148).

(4-Cylinders) – 17. Chuck Powelczyk (240). 21w. Quinn Wallis (206). 5m. Damian Bechler (206). 18r. Jamie Radley (204). 360. Sam Curcie (172).

The speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and Friday’s event sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional Truck and Trailer is a network of commercial truck and trailer dealerships servicing Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania with primary locations in Rochester/Henrietta, Geneva and Buffalo, and affiliate locations in Jamestown, Portville and Painted Post, New York. Regional Truck and Trailer offers the largest selection of trailer trucks and tractor-trailers for sale with an inventory of heavy and medium-duty new and used trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, aluminum flatbeds, wreckers, and rollbacks, as well as long- and short-term rentals. We also sell a vast array of commercial vehicle parts and service all makes of commercial trucks and trailers, including warranty and collision repair.

To see all the services they have to offer, go to www.regionalinternational.com or call 800-836-0409

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. To see what is happening visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

