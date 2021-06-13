FULTON – The results for the Fulton Speedway Bowers & Company CPA’s, Sheats & Bailey and Judge Armen Nazarian Campaign June 12 races are as follows.
(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds 35 Laps) – TIM SEARS JR., Ron Davis III, Michael Maresca, Corey Barker, Bob Henry Jr., R.J Tresidder, Dylan Zacharias, Larry Wight, Pat Ward, Nick Krause, Jason Parkhurst, Justin Crisafulli, Ryan Richardson, Chris Cunningham, Lucas Fuller, Andrew Ferguson, Marshall Hurd, Jeff Sykes, Mike Stanton, Ben Bushaw, Todd Root, CJ Castelletti, Dave Marcuccilli, Joe Shields, Roy Bresnahan, Jeff Taylor, Jackson Gill.
(Larkin Mowing $50 Hard Charger) – Tim Sears Jr.
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 25 Laps) – AUSTIN GERMINIO, AJ Miller, *Tyler Corcoran, Richie Riggs, Amy Holland, Steve Marshall, Dave Moyer, Josh Amodio, Tony Finch II, Mike Button, Jake Davis, Mike Phelps, Wade Chrisman, Willy Decker Jr., Tyler Stevenson, Rick Miller, Rocky Grosso, Mike Root, Buckey Hayes, Tim Gareau, Matt Richardson, Tim Devendorf, Justin Buff, Jack Meeks.
*Tyler Corcoran penalized purse for tech violation
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Tony Finch II.
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 25 Laps- Pending Tech) – MATT JANCZUK, Joe Kline, Richard Murtaugh, Robert Gage, Chris Mackey, Dorian Wahdan, Quinn Wallis, Andrew Buff, Chris Bonoffski, Kearra Backus, Jimmy Moyer, Remington Hamm, Jeff Prentice, Brett Draper, Ryan Dolbear, Emmett Waldron, Kyle Devendorf, Cody Manitta, George Dyer, Kelly Smith, Rachel Zacharias, Josh Livingston, Matt Kitts, Tyler Murray.
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Chris Bonoffski.
(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20 Laps) – CHRIS FLEMING, Chad Homan, Max Hill, Sean Beardsley, Bret Belden, Kevan Cook, Dane Keller, Dave Moyer, Alan Chapman, Todd Chapman.
(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – JACOB DUPRA, Tommy DeAngelo, Tayvyn Marino, Pat Nolan, Brett Sears, Mikey Wight, Dwight Nichols, Savannah Laflair, Owen Kitts, Jason Breezee, Chris Crump, Nick Stadelmann, Austin Cooper.
(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 15 Laps) – JJ COURCY, Justin Williams, Tom Mackey, Joe Isabell, Mike Mullen, Brad Harris, Tucker Halliday, Hunter Lawton, Billy Applebee, Travis Hewitt, Roger Olschewske, Kelly Skinner, Kyle Demo.