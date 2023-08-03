Fulton Speedway Fast Four Divisions Plus Sportsman Challenge Saturday, August 5

FULTON, NY – The month of August signals now is the time to get wins or top finishes in the track championship chase. It can also build momentum going into the prestigious Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend September 28-29-30.

On the race card this saturday, August 5 presented by Ehrlich Pest Control will see the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

The Sportsman will take center Stage beyond their heats and feature when Power Seal/Tarvia Seal/Eastern Paving presents the Sportsman Challenge.

The race pits the top-five in the point standings from each track in a unique format.

A “revenge draw” format will set the line-up, with each driver drawing then giving their number to one of the other nine competitors, even if it’s number one.

Once the line-up is determined, the field will race as one for the first six laps of the event. Adopting a pursuit race format, the last place car at the completion of lap seven and each subsequent lap will be sent off the track by the race director.

When just two cars remain on the track, a caution will be thrown, with the leader at the time choosing a pill to determine which lane he/she starts in for a final two lap dash for the checkered and $850 payday with a total purse of $3000 to be paid out to the ten competitors.

Fulton speedway cars already locked in are Andrew Buff,Emmett Waldron, Richard Murtaugh, Kyle Devendorf, and Clayton Brewer III.

Brewerton Speedway competitors will be decided this Friday, August 4.

A driver will represent the track he ranks highest in. Alternates will be determined for drivers that qualified from each track and should a driver not be able to attend. The final field will be determined on Saturday, August 5.

August 5 admission

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Top Five Division Points:

Modifieds: 1. Tim Sears Jr. (452) 2. Dave Marcuccilli (412) 3. Larry Wight (384) 4. Billy Dunn (362) 5. Ronnie Davis III (361).

Sportsman: 1. Andrew Buff (382) 2. Emmett Waldron (364) 3. Richard Murtaugh (356) 4. Kyle Devendorf (348) 5. Clayton Brewer III (340).

Hobby Stocks: 1. John Pietrowicz (460) 2. Jim Evans (408) 3. Adam Hunt (386) 4. Mike Watkins (384) 5. Edward Stevens (374).

Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and event sponsor Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast and responsive service. Effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence, go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

About Power Seal:

As a family owned and operated business, Power Seal knows how important your home is to you. Power Seal Driveway Sealing has been making Central New Yorkers happy to come home since 1997. Sealing your driveway does not just make it look better; it protects the asphalt and helps reduce the chance of needing to repave the entire driveway. Questions regarding your driveway? Tom Juno, owner, and manager, works at every job site to make sure Power Seal customers are more than pleased with the results of their work.

Power Seal Driveway Sealing has experience with both residential and commercial driveways, and parking lots. Your driveway and parking lot are the first things that your clients and business partners learn about you. From crack filling to asphalt repairs, sealing to line painting. A simple touch-up to your lot can go a long way in appearances. Call Tom at (315) 622-5221 or go to www.cusepowerseal.com for a detailed quote on your sealing project.

About Tarvia Seal:

Established in 1973, Tarvia Seal Corporation is a family owned and operated pavement maintenance company. They offer a complete line of sealing, sealcoating, crack sealing, line striping and sweeping services to commercial, municipal, and residential customers. Tarvia Seal Corp. has earned an excellent reputation due to their high-quality execution, exceptional customer service and extensive industry knowledge. Now, serving customers throughout Syracuse and surrounding counties. Call Tarvia Seal at 315-458-1399 or visit www.tarviaseal.com for a quote.

About Eastern Paving:

Improve the Curb Appeal of Your Business and invest in expert paving services to add a complete look to your property. Let the professionals at Eastern Paving help you with all your commercial paving needs. At our locally owned business, your satisfaction is our top priority. A wide Range of Commercial Paving Services includes asphalt paving, asphalt repairs, complete tear outs, concrete paving, crack filling, leveling, grading, new construction, patching (patchwork), parking lots, resurfacing, and sealcoating. Locally owned in Cicero, Contact Eastern Paving at 315-288-5317 or [email protected].

Track officials are constantly updating race-night sponsorships and advertisers with opportunities remaining. Contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]for more information.

For speedway updates go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Rte. 57, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...