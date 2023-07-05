Fulton Speedway Racing Thrills Back In Action This Saturday, July 8

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway will be back in action this Saturday, July 8, when racing is as hot as the summer temperatures going into the second half of the 2023 racing season.

Regional Truck and Trailer will present a night of fast side-by-side racing featuring the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby stocks, plus the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.

July 8 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps At: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Parents just a reminder if your children are between the ages of 4 to 14 bring them to the Ellen Krassowski Allstate Insurance Jr. Fan Club Zone. Once there sign them up for the weekly Oswego Health Bike giveaway and on selected nights Jr. fans can sign up for a chance to ride with their favorite driver in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Pace Car Ride.

Top five point standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (336) 2. 99L – Larry Wight (332) 3. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (296) 4. 49 – Billy Dunn (284) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (273).

Sportsman: 1. 92. Andrew Buff (310) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (276) 3. 5 – Kyle Devendorf (270) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (267); 5. 4 – Emmett Waldron (264).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 711 – John Pietrowicz (356) 2. 13 – Adam Hunt (296) 3. 74X – Jim Evans (292) 4. Big4 – Mike Watkins (284) 5. 56 – Edward Stevens (280).

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank its marketing partner and event sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional International is a network of commercial truck and trailer dealerships servicing Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania with primary locations in Rochester/Henrietta, Geneva and Buffalo, and affiliate locations in Jamestown, Portville and Painted Post, New York.

Regional International has a large inventory of new and used heavy- and medium- duty trucks, trailers, wreckers and rollbacks, as well as long and short-term rentals. They also sell a vast array of parts, and service all-makes of commercial vehicles, including warranty and collision repair. To see all the services they have to offer, visit www.regionalinternational.com. 1-800-836-0409.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the Speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

