Fulton Speedway Ready For A Night Of Family Fun Racing Entertainment Saturday

FULTON – After last Saturday night’s highspeed racing thrills that featured side-by-side battles for victories and first-time winners, the Fulton Speedway is ready to do it again this Saturday, May 22 on Regional Truck & Trailer night.

On the fast paced, exciting, family affordable race night will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and under, free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4:00 pm, grandstands at 5:00 pm with racing set to begin at 7:00 pm.

Last Saturday Tim Sears Jr. made it two wins in a row to start the season in the Modifieds after spirited battles with Todd Root and then Larry Wight to collect the popular win with the fans.

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman graduates Josh Livingston and Richard Murtaugh put their names in the record books as first-time winners in the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman.

Brian Knowles made the long tow to the speedway pay off as he was able to win his first ever feature in the tough and talented Late Model division.

The Novice Sportsman class continues to be a great division for drivers to get experience in open wheel cars before moving up to another class. In their 15-lap feature Paul DeRuyter put his sharp looking No. D1 in victory lane for the first time.

The speedway would like to welcome back marketing partner and Saturday’s sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional Truck and Trailer is the Truck and Trailer Solutions for Western NY and Northwest PA

Regional Truck and Trailer is a network of commercial truck and trailer dealerships servicing Western New York and North West Pennsylvania with primary locations in Rochester/Henrietta, Geneva and Buffalo, and affiliate locations in Jamestown, Portville and Painted Post, New York. Regional Truck and Trailer offers the largest selection of trailer trucks and tractor-trailers for sale with an inventory of heavy and medium-duty new and used trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, aluminum flatbeds, wreckers, and rollbacks, as well as long- and short-term rentals. We also sell a vast array of commercial vehicle parts and service all makes of commercial trucks and trailers, including warranty and collision repair.

To see all the services, they have to offer go to www.regionalinternational.com or call 800-836-0409

Any questions you might have about the 2021 racing season and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or call (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

*Press release written by Dave Medler.

