Fulton Speedway Set For Modifieds, Sprint Cars, And Beagles, Saturday, July 1

FULTON, NY – Come to the Fulton Speedway on Saturday, July 1 for a night of racing excitement while helping Bernard’s Beagle Rescue in a silent auction and dunking booth presented by Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, and Stirling Lubricants.

The highly anticipated Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will invade the ‘Highbanks’ with the best 360 Sprint Car drivers from the Northeast, plus the Canadian Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, will make for a big night of highspeed thrills.

July 1 admission:

Adult G/A: $25

18 years and younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/ESS Member: $40

Non-Member: $45

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 4:50 p.m. To facilitate Bernard’s beagle rescue fundraisers

Hot Laps Begin: 5:50 p.m.

Racing starts: 7:00 p.m.

Camping is free on the south side of the pit road only. Please clean up before you leave.

We all know if one thing goes together, it is racing people and their pets. Not all our furry friends are as fortunate as the ones we have at home. When there is a need, the racing family always steps up in a big way.

Come early and check out all the awesome items up for auction from individuals, race teams, track marketing partners, and businesses who all know there is a big need to help.

To facilitate Bernard’s beagle rescue fundraisers, the gates will swing open slightly earlier than 5:00 p.m. at 4:50 p.m

Arrive early and visit the midway to participate in the “Dunk for Dogs”. From 5 to 6 p.m., various drivers and racing personalities will take their turns sitting in the hot seat of a dunk tank supplied by E & V Energy Novice Sportsman racer Rick Kinney and Rick’s Party Rental. Fans and other racers can take their shot at dunking by purchasing 3 balls for $5. All proceeds go to Bernard’s Beagle Rescue.

At the time of release, Tracey Road Equipment Modified drivers Andrew Ferguson and David Marcuccilli and Dot Foods Sportsman drivers Savannah Laflair and Jason Parkhurst Jr. plus race director Tim Farrell have committed to be ‘Dunkees’ in support of Bernard’s Beagle Rescue. A few additional drivers will be announced.

What goes better on a hot summer day than lemonade? ‘Lil’ Lightning Kids will be selling cold lemonade pouches with all proceeds going to Bernard’s Beagle Rescue. The pouches are reusable.

To see how you can help year-round, visit their website at www.bernardsbeaglerescue.com.

A thank-you goes out to Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified racer CJ Castelletti for donating a bike to be given away to a Jr. Fan.

The Empire Super Sprints opened their 2023 season at the speedway in April and returned on Memorial Day weekend. Two local favorites took wins with Jason Barney victorious, winning the series opener and Sammy Reakes IV going to victory lane in May.

Empire Super Sprints Top-Five Finishes:

April 28: 1. Jason Barney 2. Danny Varin 3. Dylan Swiernik 4. Jordan Poirier 5. Shawn Donath.

May 27: 1. Sammy Reakes IV 2. Jordan Poirier 3. Dylan Swiernik 4. Larry Wight 5. Jonathan Preston.

The track point races are as hot as the weather as the calendar turns to July.

Top-Five Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (336) 2. 99L – Larry Wight (332) 3. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (296) 4. 49 – Billy Dunn (284) 5. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (273).

Sportsman: 1. 92 – Andrew Buff (310) 2. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (276) 3. 5 – Kyle Devendorf (270) 4. 6 – Cody Manitta (267) 5. 4 – Emmett Waldron (264).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 711 – John Pietrowicz 2. (356) 2. 13 – Adam Hunt (296) 3. 74X – Jim Evans (292) 4. Big 4 – Mike Watkins (284) 5. 56 – Edward Stevens & 29K – Casey Cunningham (280)

The Speedway would like to welcome event sponsor and marketing partner Stirling Lubricants/ Champion Racing Oil, located at 1550 University Ave #25 in Rochester, NY.

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing their customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also superior customer service. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. They understand that you have customers with demands, so they take the responsibility of being efficient and on time very seriously. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of?branded lubricants, you can count on us to make sure you are taken care of.

PRODUCTS

Stirling Lubricants Inc. represents some of the highest quality and performance oil and lubricant companies, including Castrol, CITGO, Champion, Mystik Lubricants, and many more. Their team is dedicated to using and distributing?only the highest quality of products on the market today. This way, their clients are getting the best “added value” products. Their?oils and lubricants?are used in agricultural, machining, trucking, automotive, motorsports, construction, and many other industries!

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing our customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also chemical products. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. As a leading supplier of Xylene, Acetone, and Isopropyl Alcohol,?you can count on them.

To see all the products and what Sterling Lubricants can do for you, please visit them at www.sterlinglubricants.com or call them at (585) 461-8310.

The speedway would also like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant.

Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant located at 3535 Walters Rd., Syracuse, NY, is not only a marketing partner, and event sponsor, but they are also the home for the Brewerton Speedway & Fulton Speedway Winter Meltdown and Awards Party.

Jammer’s is in the former Quaker Steak and Lube building near the intersection of the Thruway and I-690 in Syracuse. Jammer’s has a spacious dining room, a full bar with over twenty different beers on tap, and dozens of TVs to enjoy sporting events. Check out Jammer’s menu on their website www.jammers3535.com and keep up with them on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/jammers3535.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the Speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

