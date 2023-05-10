Fulton Speedway Set For Racing Plus Stewart Friesen NASCAR Craftsman Truck Saturday, May 13

FULTON, NY – After all the close finishes on opening night at the Fulton Speedway that included a Modified feature decided by inches, has fans and race teams excited to do it again this Saturday, May 13, presented by Ferris Mowers and Regional Truck & Trailer.

The high speed and side by side racing will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E & V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars &Trux Hobby Stocks, plus the second visit this season for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

We have watched Stewart Friesen in the Big Block Modifieds, plus the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on TV. On May 13 you will be able to get up close to Friesen’s Ferris Mowers #52 Toyota Tundra that will be on display for fans of all ages in the midway.

Ferris Mowers will also have a presence during the race night. Part of the evening 50/50 drawing will include two Ferris Mowers hats signed by Stewart Friesen, Michael Waltrip, and Ty Dillion. Each feature winner will be presented with a Ferris Lock Kit Set.

Feature winners on opening night got a jump on the competition for the season long battles for a track championship. Larry Wight (Modifieds) Andrew Buff & Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) John Pietrowicz (Hobby Stocks) Hunter Hollenbeck (Novice Sportsman). The Novice Sportsman do not have points. The division was created to give new drivers experience in an open wheel race car before moving up to other divisions.

Speedway would like to thank its marketing partner and event sponsor Ferris Mowers who are the official mowers of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways.

You wouldn’t drive a car without suspension, so why mow without it? At Ferris, our commercial mowers set the bar as the first and only manufacturer to integrate suspension into our mowers. With racing-inspired, patented full suspension and integrated cutting decks, you can go faster, cut better, and not get beat up. Whether you are a professional cutter or a homeowner that wants to mow like a pro, Ferris is there with commercial-grade mowers to keep you going strong.

Visit Trux Outfitter at 6825 Manlius Center Road, East Syracuse, NY or give them a call at 315-299-5583 Ferris. Experience, suspension.

The Fulton Speedway would also like to thank its marketing partner and co- event sponsor Regional Truck & Trailer.

Regional International is a network of commercial truck and trailer dealerships servicing Western New York and Northwest Pennsylvania with primary locations in Rochester/Henrietta, Geneva and Buffalo, and affiliate locations in Jamestown, Portville and Painted Post, New York.

Regional International has a large inventory of new and used heavy- and medium- duty trucks, trailers, wreckers and rollbacks, as well as long and short-term rentals. They also sell a vast array of parts, and service all-makes of commercial vehicles, including warranty and collision repair. To see all the services, they have to offer, visit www.regionalinternational.com. 1-800-836-0409.

May 12 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years Old & Under: Free

Pits (All Ages):

DIRTcar/ IMCA Member: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

