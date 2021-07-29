H2No Boat Race, Fan Fest and Highspeed Racing Highlight Fulton Speedway July 31 Race Night: Hobby Stocks Rules

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Speedway will end the month of July with a big and exciting show this Saturday, July 31 presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and Flood Drive Properties.

Just after hot laps fan favorite ‘Midway Fan Fest’ will take place. Drivers will bring up their cars so fans can get up close to the racing equipment, talk to their favorite drivers, take pictures with them, get autographs and driver giveaways.

After fan fest grab some food and your favorite beverage and get to your seat in the grandstands because it will be time for high speed, side-by-side racing excitement featuring the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus $500-to-win Hobby Stocks.

Here is a link for the Hobby Stocks rules. http://fultonspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Hobby-Stock-Rules-v2.pdf?fbclid=IwAR2bgFqXL5kJr5xtmeP22VORO85EvWZNmeo2kr94lUV_-dlCh_M3Je2XEjM

Then it will be time for the chaos, carnage and destruction of the H2No Boat Race. Who will be the last boat sitting in victory lane?

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pit opens at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 6:45 pm.

Top Five Division Point Standings:

Sportsman – 1. Chris Mackey (524) 2. Matt Janczuk (506) 3. Amy Holland (468) 4. Tyler Corcoran (442) 5. Wade Chrisman (408).

Late Models – 1. Chad Homan (982) 2. Chris Fleming (960) 3. Sean Beardsley (930) 4. Kevan Cook (929) 5. Bret Belden (919).

Modifieds off until August 7 – 1. Ron Davis III (451) 2. Larry Wight (450) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (442) 4. Pat Ward (432) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (384).

Thanks go out to one of the event sponsors and marketing partner, Flood Drive Properties.

Flood Drive Properties is a scrap recycling center. You bring any scrap or junk cars in and get paid on the spot in cash for the weight. You can also call and have the cars picked up. To lean more call, them at (315) 592-4251 or stop by their location at 180 Flood Drive in Fulton, NY.

The Speedway would like to thank major marketing Sponsor Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux which is located just minutes north of the Brewerton Speedway at 309 – Route 11 in Central Square, NY where all their Cars, Trucks and SUV are, ‘Good to Go.’

Check out their website www.trophyauto.com for a selection of over 250 vehicles. Looking for a nice car for $30, $40 or $50 dollars a week? They have them. Or how about Billy’s Showcase Cars, year-old, late model, low mileage cars for only $60 a week. Check out their like new TRUX for only 70 bucks a week.

They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center, serving all Central New York, Syracuse and Surrounding Areas.

Need financing? Click on their 40 second finance application right now. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory, they have to offer click on (315) 668-CARS. As always, support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest speedway news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

By Dave Medler

