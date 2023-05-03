BREWERTON, NY – (May 2, 2022) – The home of the Central New York Big Block Modifieds will come back to life this Friday, May 5 when Stirling Lubricants presents opening night at the Brewerton Speedway.

The high speed and big horsepower race night will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Continuing in 2023 will be the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature bonus for the top-three finishing cars in the Big Block Modified feature. 1. $300. 2. $200. 3. $100.

Super DIRTcar Series racer Chris Hile will be back to defend his Big Block Modified Track Championship against one of the toughest weekly Modified fields in the Northeast.

Looking to dethrone Hile will be other Super DIRTcar Series stars and Brewerton weekly competitors, Jimmy Phelps, Max McLaughlin, Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr., and Ron Davis III.

Top-ten in 2022 points to never count out are, Tom Sears Jr., Chad Phelps, Jackson Gill, and Zach Payne who won his career first Big Block Modified feature in 2022.

Amy Holland, Matt Caprara, Alan Fink, and Josh Landers will be Modified rookies, plus Chris Mackey will be moving into the Modifieds strengthening an already strong field of cars.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will have a new champion with 2022 champion Amy Holland in the Modifieds.

Those contending for a championship this season will be 2021 Sportsman Track Champion Zach Sobotka, plus drivers expected to call the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ their Friday night home includes, Brandon Carvey, Cody Manitta, Kyle Devendorf, Richard Murtaugh, Ryan Dolbear, Stephen Marshall all have the talent to ascend to the top of the mountain. Or will someone unexpectedly make a statement in 2023.

The always consistent Mike Mullen will return to defend his 2022 AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites Championship. There will be plenty of stiff competition from, Tucker Halliday, Justin Williams, Tom Mackey, Kyle Demo, Joe Isabell, Joe Garafolo, and others will be looking to take away Mullens crown.

Can anyone slow down 2022 Mirabito Four-Cylinder Track Champion Chris Bonoffski? We will find out starting this Friday, May 5.

Adult G/A: $15.

18 Years & Under: Free

Pits: DIRTcar & IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40.

Pits Will Open: 4:30 PM.

Grandstands: 5:30 PM.

Hot Laps: 6:10 PM

Racing Starts: 7:00 PM.

The Speedway would like to welcome event sponsor and marketing partner Stirling Lubricants/ Champion Racing Oil located at 1550 University Ave #25 in Rochester, NY.

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing their customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also superior customer service. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. They understand that you have customers with demands, so they take the responsibility of being efficient and on time very seriously. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of?branded lubricants, you can count on us to make sure you are taken care of.

PRODUCTS

Stirling Lubricants Inc. represents some of the high quality and performance oil and lubricant companies, including Castrol, CITGO, Champion, Mystik Lubricants, and many more. Their team is dedicated to using and distributing?only the highest quality of products on the market today. This way, their clients are getting the best “added value” products. Their?oils and lubricants?are used in agricultural, machining, trucking, automotive, motorsports, construction, and many other industries!

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS

At Stirling Lubricants Inc, they are not just about providing our customers with top-quality oils and lubricants, but also chemical products. From top-to-bottom, they strive to help their customers nationwide find the right product, deliver it on time, and to answer any questions they may have. As a leading supplier of Xylene, Acetone, and Isopropyl Alcohol,?you can count on them.

To see all the products and what Sterling Lubricants can do for you please visit them at www.sterlinglubricants.com or call them at (585) 461-8310.

Any questions you might have and for sponsorship & advertising opportunities please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

