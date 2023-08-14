ISMA/MSS Oswego Speedway Winged Challenge No. 3 Photos

OSWEGO, NY – Following is Oswego Speedway’s ISMA/MSS Winged Challenge No. 3 photos:

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4436 Early in the feature Micheal Muldoon 15 briefly challenged Mike Ordway Jr 61 for the top spot. Ordway stayed out front and won the feature. Muldoon would finish third.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4446 Ben Seitz 11 takes a high line to pass Mike Lichty 84. Seitz would go on to a fourth place finish. Lichty was seventh.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4455 Trent Stephens 19 tried to challenge his brother-in-law Mike Ordway Jr 61 for the race lead. This is as close as he got, as Ordway went on to the win. Stephens was second.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4459 Two Oswego Speedway drivers, Micheal Barnes 68 and Tim Snyder 0 took on the Winged Challenge. At the checkerds Barnes would finish ninth and Snyder was sixteenth.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4467 Ben Seitz 11 challenges Mike McVetta 22 for position. Seitz would best the challenge and go on to finish fourth. McVetta ended up sixth at race end.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4472 Racing for a top five finish are Otto Sitterly 7 and Mike Lichty 84. Sitterly would make it with a fifth place finish. Lichty was seventh.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4494 Mike Ordway Jr stands in Oswego Speedway’s Victory Lane after winning the ISMA/MSS Winged Challenge #3 feature.

ISMA-MSS Oswego August 23_4515 Top three at Oswego Speedway’s ISMA/MSS Winged Challenge #3 were, second Trent Stephens, winner Mike Ordway Jr and third place finisher Micheal Muldoon.

