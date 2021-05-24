WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s third annual Kart Cup lived up to its reputation as Jamie Shutts narrowly edged Jeremy Tuttle to earn an overall payout of $1,000 at The Short Port on Sunday.

A total of 22 PRO Clone 360 racers made the call, racing for a purse of more than $2,400 across Twin 20 main events.

The first 20-lap event was lead to the green by quick timer, Tanner Emmons. Emmons was chased early by Thomas Montgomery, David Hackett Jr., Devon Tonkin, Shutts and Jared John.

Going green to checkered, the laps quickly ticked away in the opener, which eventually saw Shutts make a three-wide move to steal the lead low and run away to victory, earning his first $500.

Tonkin came on late to take second ahead of John with Chris Natoli and Jeremy Tuttle driving through the field to finish in the top five.

As the winner, Shutts pulled an invert pill to realign the field for Twin #2. The number drawn was nine, putting Logan Crisafulli on the pole position for the second 20-lap main.

Crisafulli, Emmons, Hackett, Chris Pier, and Tuttle were the front five to start the second stint, but it was clear Tuttle was the driver to beat.

Before long the No. 66 of Tuttle charged to the lead and left the pack reeling behind him. Now all eyes were on the Shutts No. 00M to see if he could gain enough positions to win the overall title.

With Tuttle in the lead, Shutts needed to finish fifth or better to claim the Cup and a vicious battle with Tonkin, John, Hackett and Seth Whitney gave him all he could handle. However, in the closing laps Shutts was able to secure fourth position, which was all he would need to earn yet another $500 as the day’s overall winner.

Tuttle cleared the field in the second twin by nearly 2-seconds earning $500 for the win and another $350 as the day’s runner-up, overall. Emmons, Hackett, Shutts and Whitney finished the top five in the second 20-lapper.

Overall it was Shutts ahead of Tuttle by just one point with John, Emmons, Hackett, Tonkin and Natoli finishing in money spots.

While the PRO Clone 360 division was the featured class of the day, eight other divisions were also in action to open the Slack Karts Super Kart Series.

Chayton Young hustled to victory in Jr. Blue Clone by nearly 4-seconds over Brittney Hackett. Anthony Pollow, Owen Bird and Kirsten Swartz rounded out the top five.

A stout field of Clone Heavy competitors was topped by Jared John. A great three kart battled at the end saw John just edge out Thomas Montgomery and Jeremy Tuttle, with the top three separated by a mere .202-seconds at the line. Chris Pier and Mike VonHoltz completed the top five runners after 25-laps.

Parker Allen picked up where he left off in Jr. Purple Clone, claiming yet another main event win in the No. 20. Early leader Ayden Silvernail ran into issues with only four laps remaining, handing the lead to Allen in the late going. At the finish it was Allen over Cody Stebbins and Timmy Axton.

Jr. Red Clone, the kartway’s youngest division, saw great racing with Colton Traylor driving off to the win. Traylor finished ahead of Austin Silvernail, Lyle Robinson and Joey Williams.

The largest point division of the day was Clone Light with 19 competitors in action. The Light main event came down to a two kart battle with Devin McGill passing Chris Natoli late for the win, earning his first Weedsport victory. Kaleb Sidman made his Weedsport debut with a third place finish ahead of Sabrina Palmer and Chris Hulsizer.

Weedsport saw its best weekly field of Clone Super Heavy racers in two years on Sunday, with 14 drivers taking the green flag. Adding to his Clone Heavy win, Jared John took the gold in Super Heavy in a tight finish with two-time Super Heavy track champion, Nick McGill. Matt Chavis took third ahead of Justin Pier and Chance Weaver.

Last year’s Jr. Red Clone track champion, Levi Herriven, made the move to Jr. Green Clone in 2021 and promptly took his No. 20 to Victory Lane. Herriven beat out Blake Banek, Wyatt Mullen, Connor Allen and Tristan Goodell.

The Jr. Unrestricted main event saw former Weedsport track champion, Anthony Pollow, cruise to victory over Alyssa Vanderpool, Owen Bird, William Young and Tyler Raner.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series now goes on pause until Sunday, September 19 with the running of the James Shutts Memorial. That day’s action will once again see all eight point classes in competition along with a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main and a $722 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy special.

Weedsport Kartway’s next karting event with see the opening of Thursday Night Thunder on Thursday, June 24. This new Thursday night format will see pit gates opening at 4:30 p.m., practice at 6:30 p.m. and heat racing starting at 7:15 p.m. All eight point classes will be in action.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

3rd Annual Kart Cup

Sunday, May 23

Box Score (95 total entries)

PRO Clone 360 Kart Cup Twin 20’s (Overall Finish): 1. 00M – JAMIE SHUTTS ($500), 2. 66 – Jeremy Tuttle ($350), 3. 8 – Jared John ($250), 4. 22T – Tanner Emmons ($150), 5. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($100), 6. 7 – Devon Tonkin ($75), 7. 33 – Chris Natoli ($50), 8. 85 – Chris Pier, 9. 505 – Seth Whitney, 10. 13 – Nick McGill, 11. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 12. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 13. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 14. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 15. 42 – Lyle Robinson, 16. 55 – Jared Costello, 17. 01 – Matt Chavis, 18. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 19. 89 – Jody London, 20. X – Trent Smith

PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 22T – Tanner Emmons

PRO Clone 360 Twin #1 (20-laps): 1. 00M – JAMIE SHUTTS ($500), 2. 7 – Devon Tonkin, 3. 8 – Jared John, 4. 33 – Chris Natoli, 5. 66 – Jeremy Tuttle, 6. 85 – Chris Pier, 7. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 8. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 9. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 10. Nick McGill, 11. 42 – Lyle Robinson, 12. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 13. 01 – Matt Chavis, 14. 505 – Seth Whitney, 15. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 16. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 17. 55 – Jared Costello, 18. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 19. X – Trent Smith, 20. Jody London

PRO Clone 360 Twin #2 (20-laps): 1. 66 – JEREMY TUTTLE ($500), 2. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 3. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 4. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 8 – Jared John, 7. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 8. 7 – Devon Tonkin, 9. 13 – Nick McGill, 10. 33 – Chris Natoli, 11. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 12. 55 – Jared Costello, 13. 85 – Chris Pier, 14. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 15. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 16. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 17. 89 – Jody London, 18. 42 – Lyle Robinson, 19. X – Trent Smith, 20. 01 – Matt Chavis

Pro Clone 360 B-Main (12-laps, 2-qualify): 1. X – TRENT SMITH, 2. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 3. 11C – Austin Cooper, 4. 98 – Chad Leroy

Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 48 – CHAYTON YOUNG, 2. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 3. 56 – Anthony Pollow, 4. 12 – Owen Bird, 5. 24 – Kirsten Swartz

Jr. Blue Clone Fast Time: 12 – Owen Bird

Clone Heavy A-Main (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN, 2. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 3. 66 – Jeremy Tuttle, 4. 85 – Chris Pier, 5. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 6. 505 – Seth Whitney, 7. 55 – Jared Costello, 8. 7 – Devon Tonkin, 9. 89 – Jody London, 10. 33 – Chris Natoli, 11. 00M – Jamie Shutts

Clone Heavy Fast Time: 8 – Jared John

Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 3. 99 – Timmy Axton, 4. 55 – Ayden Silvernail, 5. 76 – Ryan Dunham, 6. 98S – Savannah Simmons

Jr. Purple Clone Fast Time: 20 – Parker Allen

Jr. Red Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 99 – COLTON TRAYLOR, 2. 55 – Austin Silvernail, 3. 55R – Lyle Robinson, 4. 19L – Joey Williams

Jr. Red Clone Fast Time: 55 – Austin Silvernail

Clone Light A-Main (25-laps): 1. 11 – DEVIN MCGILL, 2. 33 – Chris Natoli, 3. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 4. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 5. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 6. 42 – Lyle Robinson, 7. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 8. 88 – Logan Crisafulli, 9. 98 – Chad Leroy, 10. 76 – Raelin Dunham, 11. X – Trent Smith, 12. 11C – Austin Cooper, 13. 505 – Seth Whitney, 14. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 15. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 16. 7K – Kaylee Cooper, 17. 47 – Matt Matteson, 18. 601 – Madison Myers, 19. 85 – Rob Humphries (DNS), 20. 7 – Devon Tonkin (DNS)

Clone Light Fast Time: 82 – David Hackett Jr.

Clone Super Heavy A-Main (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN, 2. 13 – Nick McGill, 3. 01 – Matt Chavis, 4. 00 – Justin Pier, 5. 45 – Chance Weaver, 6. 08 – Nick Tryt, 7. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 8. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 9. 4W – Logan Winn, 10. 00P – Jude Parker, 11. 21 – Robby Eastman, 12. 15 – Tyler Henry, 13. 51 – Kyle Weeks, 14. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck

Clone Super Heavy Fast Time: 8 – Jared John

Jr. Green Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 27 – Blake Banek, 3. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 4. 30 – Connor Allen, 5. V2 – Tristan Goodell

Jr. Green Clone Fast Time: 20 – Levi Herriven

Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (20-laps): 1. 56 – ANTHONY POLLOW, 2. 66 – Alyssa Vanderpool, 3. 12 – Owen Bird, 4. 13Y – William Young, 5. 16 – Tyler Raner

Jr. Unrestricted Fast Time: 12 – Owen Bird

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...