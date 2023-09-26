Jammer’s And Strada Mia Posting Over $6000 In Purses And Awards For Outlaw Weekend Modified Teams

FULTON, NY– Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant and Strada Mia Italian Steakhouse have joined forces to post over $6000 in extra purse money and awards for Modified teams in this weekend’s Milton CAT Outlaw 200.

The two Syracuse based restaurants will split naming rights to Friday night’s four 15-lap Modified Qualifiers. Each of the four races will now pay a purse to the entire field, with $100 going to the winner and $75 going to each starter. The winner will also earn a coveted automatic berth and start no worse than the 20th in Saturday’s Milton CAT Outlaw 200.

As has been the case for the past several years, the Friday qualifiers remain optional. Aside from the four winners who lock in, a completely new draw will be held Saturday. Twelve lap heats and consolations and a15-lap LCQ will greet modified teams on Saturday.

Finishing well in Saturday’s heat races will let Modified drivers eat for free at Jammer’s. Each heat winner will receive a gift card worth $100, with 2nd earning a $75 card and 3rd – $50.

Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant will also post $300 in additional cash for Saturday’s Last Chance Qualifier. The first four cars to not qualify for the Outlaw 200 will receive $200, $175, $150 and $125 respectively. All other starters in the Last Chance Showdown will receive $100.

37th Annual Milton CAT Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 27

Camping lot opens for the weekend 11 a.m.

Early Hauler parking 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

THURSDAY THUNDER – Thursday, September 28

IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25-laps)

RL Cleaning $1000-to-win Four Cylinder Open (25-laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20-laps)

Hobby Stock Showdown (25-laps)

ESS Sprint, Sportsman, Modified practice sessions

Early Hauler Parking 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Pit Gates Open 4 p.m.

Grandstand Gates Open 5 p.m.

Hot Laps 6 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 7 p.m.

FAST FRIDAY – Friday, September 29

ESS Sprints

Jammer’s/Strada Mia 15-lap Modified Qualifiers (winners earn 17-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (10-laps) and Consolations (12-laps)

Early Hauler Parking 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Ticket Sales/Will Call Open 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Pit Gates Open 4 p.m.

Grandstand Gates Open 5 p.m.

Hot Laps 5:45 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 7 p.m.

MILTON CAT OUTLAW 200 – Saturday, September 30

Heats, Consolations, Last Chance Shootout and 37th Milton CAT Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

15-lap Last Chance Qualifiers, $514-to-win Power Seal Jeremy Pitcher Memorial Pole Dash and 50-lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

Pit Gates Open 1 p.m.

Grandstands Open 2 p.m.

Heat Races Begin 5 p.m.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship Approx. 8:00 p.m.

37th Annual Outlaw 200 Approx. 8:45 p.m.

