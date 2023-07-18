OSWEGO, NY – Following their season opening rainout on Friday, July 7, Oswego Kartway officials added a special non-point warmup race to their calendar on Friday night with seven divisions getting track time in the first action to be held at the Bullring during the 2023 season.

Main event winners on the night included Bryson Gill (Jr. Red Clone), Liam Pakenham (Jr. Green Clone), Joey Surman (Jr. Purple Clone), Parker Allen (Jr. Blue Clone), Logan Brown (Jr. Unrestricted), Thomas Montgomery (Clone Light) and Dan Marsden (Clone Heavy).

“Following all the rain we received on July 7, this past Friday night served as a perfect warmup for racers and officials to get set for our new series opener, which will be held on Friday, August 11,” said Oswego Kartway promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “We thank those that came out and helped us to get things ironed out on Friday night as we prepare for the Justin Lamb Memorial Battle at the Bullring in August.”

Points division entry fees on August 11 will be set at $25, with the PRO Clone 360 entry fee being $50. Driver entry fees include a driver pit pass. Those entering PRO Clone 360 must also enter a points class.

Pit admission for non-drivers is $20 with $5 carload admission set for spectators.

Transponders and Raceceiver radios are required to compete. The kartway will have transponders available to rent for $10. All karts will be required to utilize the Burris 33 tire, with fuel to be purchased from the Xpress Mart SUNOCO gas station located on Route 104 East in front of the speedway.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on August 11 with a driver’s meeting scheduled for 6:15 p.m. and practice at 6:30 p.m. Racing will take the green flag at 7 p.m.

Heat race lineups for points classes will be determined by a draw, with feature events lining up straight up from heat finish. PRO Clone 360 will time trial prior to their main event.

Oswego Kartway

Summer Fun Run

Friday, July 14

Jr. Red Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 60 – BRYSON GILL, 2. 33 – Nolan Schroy, 3. 101 – August Bassett

Jr. Green Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 15 – LIAM PAKENHAM, 2. 44 – Derek Bird, 3. 98 – Mason Simmons, 4. 51 – Talin Lupa

Jr. Purple Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 3J – JOEY SURMAN, 2. 38 – Connor Morrison, 3. 52 – Richard Yelle, 4. 17 – Callen Cleary

Jr. Blue Clone Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 3. 33 – Corban Dubois

Jr. Unrestricted Feature (15-laps): 1. 9 – LOGAN BROWN, 2. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 3. 11 – Mason Beshures, 4. 48 – Ian McLaughlin

Clone Light Feature (20-laps): 1. 24 – THOMAS MONTGOMERY, 2. 601 – Madison Myers, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 5. 12OZ – Timothy Lonnen, 6. 33 – Chris Mitchell, 7. 28 – Dave Long, 8. 4 – Scott Awe

Clone Heavy Feature (20-laps): 1. 81 – DAN MARSDEN, 2. 47 – Matt Matteson, 3. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 4. 505 – Seth Whitney, 5. 98T – Tyler Thompson, 6. 12 – Owen Bird, 7. 420 – Jeffrey Lonnen, 8. 48 – Mike McLaughlin, 9. 7 – Landon Dubois

Points Classes (Burris 33 tire mandatory, except for Open):

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Open (15 & Up, 350 lbs.) – 2 & 4 stroke motors, open tires (treads permitted)

PRO Class

PRO Clone 360 (15 & up, 360 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

