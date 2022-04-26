Josh Hare, Jared John Cash In At Weedsport Kartway’s Spring Meltdown

WEEDSPORT, NY – More than 250 weekend entries opened Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 season on April 23-24 for the Spring Meltdown with Josh Hare and Jared John claiming the lion’s share of the weekend prize money.

Traveling in from Baltimore, MD, Hare, who struggled with his No. 31 for a portion of the weekend, was the last kart to qualify for the PRO Clone 360 40-lap $2,000 to win weekend finale on Sunday, but found himself in the lead of the main event with only two laps remaining after leaders John and Missy Bootes tangled at the front.

Once inheriting the lead, Hare held on for his lucrative first career Weedsport win over Jon Keister, Quentin Graham, Doug Stearly and Jamie Shutts. With the win, Hare is only the fourth driver to win $2,000 at Weedsport, joining Jeffrey Chapman, Jeremy Tuttle and Dan Marsden.

Saturday’s 30-lap $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 main also featured John and Bootes in a battle for the win, with John earning his second PRO main event victory of the day. The duo was followed by Marsden, David Hackett Jr. and Jared Costello at the line.

John’s Saturday PRO Clone 360 win was one of four victories on the weekend for the Elizabethtown, IN driver, adding in a $250 Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Clone Super Heavy main as well as Sunday point wins in Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy. Include two PRO Clone 360 Fast Time Awards from Precision Racing Products, valued at $300, and John cleared $1,700 in weekend winnings.

Chasing John across the line in Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Clone Super Heavy on Saturday were Nick Tryt, Jordan Sullivan, Colin Spatorico and Justin Pier.

Point races on Saturday were won by Stearly (Clone Heavy), Austin Silvernail (Jr. Red Clone), Lane Snook (Jr. Blue Clone & Jr. Unrestricted), Pier (Clone Super Heavy), Bootes (Clone Light), Levi Herriven (Jr. Green Clone) and Cullen Hutchison (Jr. Purple Clone).

Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Jr. Unrestricted joined the card on Sunday and featured a three kart battle for the majority of the event between Cristofer Buehl, Snook and Nigel Pendykoski.

When all was said and done, Buehl would go on to earn the $250 victory over Snook, Casey Pietrzak, Riley Begy and Pendykoski.

While Snook fell short in PRO Jr. Unrestricted, the Mifflin, PA driver did once again sweep point races in Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted for four total wins on the weekend in the No. 23.

Other point winners on Sunday included Ayden Silvernail and Hutchison (Jr. Purple Clone), Bootes (Clone Light), Addisyn Roger (Jr. Green Clone) and Luke Holmes (Jr. Red Clone).

The weekend of action produced a few milestones including another new Weedsport Kartway track record, set by John in PRO Clone 360 time trials on Sunday. John’s lap of 10.155 seconds eclipsed his previous track record by nearly two tenths of a second.

With their wins, John and Hare also become the two most recent members of Weedsport’s $1,000 Club of winners joining Keister, Chapman, Brad Duhow, Thomas Montgomery, Graham, Tuttle, Marsden, Shutts and Matt Chavis.

In total, the Spring Meltdown awarded more than $10,200 to competitors.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will continue at Weedsport Kartway on Sunday, May 15 with Kart Cup. The day’s racing will include all eight point classes, as well as the PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s, with as much as $1,500 available in winner’s cash.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

Inaugural Spring Meltdown Weekend

Saturday, April 23 – Sunday, April 24

Box Score (265 Weekend Entries | Total Purse Awarded: $10,280)

Saturday, April 23

PRO Clone 360 Feature (30-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($1,000), 2. 19 – Missy Bootes ($500), 3. 81 – Dan Marsden ($350), 4. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($240), 5. 55 – Jared Costello ($200), 6. 505 – Seth Whitney ($110), 7. 3 – Doug Stearly ($95), 8. 10X – Jason Moll ($85), 9. 24 – Thomas Montgomery ($65), 10. 00M – Jamie Shutts ($55), 11. 9 – Dave Foti, 12. 85 – Chris Pier, 13. 74 – Josh Ostrander, 14. 01 – Seth Perrin, 15. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 16. 17B – Quentin Graham, 17. 1 – Trent Curtis, 18. 12 – Jon Keister, 19. X – Trent Smith, 20. 54 – Dalton Slack

Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 8 – Jared John ($100)

PRO Clone 360 B-Main (12-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 12 – Jon Keister, 2. 55 – Jared Costello, 3. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 4. 99 – Colin Spatorico, 5. 10 – Nick Story, 6. 31 – Josh Hare, 7. 11 – Devin McGill, 8. 23 – Shane Trout, 9. 13 – Jeremy Tuttle, 10. 93 – Michael Allery

PRO Clone Super Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($250), 2. 08 – Nick Tryt ($150), 3. 72 – Jordan Sullivan ($100), 4. 99 – Colin Spatorico ($50), 5. 00 – Justin Pier ($50), 6. 15 – Tyler Henry, 7. 13 – Nick McGill, 8. 45 – Chance Weaver, 9. 10 – Nick Story, 10. 01 – Matt Chavis

Clone Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 3 – DOUG STEARLY ($130), 2. 81 – Dan Marsden ($60), 3. 19 – Missy Bootes ($30), 4. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 5. 24 – Thomas Montgomery, 6. 10X – Jason Moll, 7. 1 – Trent Curtis, 8. 85 – Chris Pier, 9. 17B – Quentin Graham, 10. 505 – Seth Whitney, 11. 9 – Dave Foti, 12. 74 – Josh Ostrander, 13. 31 – Josh Hare, 14. 8 – Jared John, 15. 13 – Jeremy Tuttle, 16. 01 – Seth Perrin, 17. 545 – Adam Collins, 18. 12 – Jon Keister, 19. 23 – Shane Trout

Jr. Red Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 55 – AUSTIN SILVERNAIL ($65), 2. 19L – Joey Williams ($25), 3. 26 – Banks Hackenberger, 4. 77J – James Kreidler, 5. 8 – Luke Holmes, 6. 50B – Ryan Barry, 7. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 8. 99 – Colton Traylor

Jr. Blue Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($50), 2. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski ($20), 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 12S – Jacob Schulz, 5. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 6. 33 – Corban Dubois

Clone Super Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 00 – JUSTIN PIER ($80), 2. 72 – Jordan Sullivan ($30), 3. 45 – Chance Weaver ($20), 4. 08 – Nick Tryt, 5. 8 – Jared John, 6. 01 – Matt Chavis, 7. 13 – Nick McGill, 8. 84 – Michael Allery, 9. 15 – Tyler Henry, 10. 10 – Nick Story, 11. 99 – Colin Spatorico

Clone Light Feature (25-laps): 1. 19 – MISSY BOOTES ($130), 2. 12 – Tyler Brown ($60), 3. 505 – Seth Whitney ($30), 4. 9 – Dave Foti, 5. 54 – Dalton Slack, 6. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 7. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 8. 47 – Matt Matteson, 9. 31 – Josh Hare, 10. 10D – Dylan Begy, 11. 11 – Devin McGill, 12. X – Trent Smith, 13. 101X – Anthony Brownell, 14. 98 – Chad LeRoy, 15. 93 – Chayton Young, 16. 55 – Jared Costello, 17. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 18. 17B – Quentin Graham, 19. 928 – Mike Brownell

Jr. Green Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN ($50), 2. 9 – Addisyn Roger ($20), 3. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 4. 6 – Laina Stewart, 5. 55 – Lyle Robinson, 6. 12 – Olivia Barry

Jr. Unrestricted Feature (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($70), 2. 54 – Casey Pietrzak ($30), 3. 19 – Cristofer Buehl, 4. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 5. 56 – Anthony Pollow, 6. 10R – Riley Begy, 7. 69 – Aidan McCollister, 8. 13 – William Young, 9. 83 – Owen Heath

Jr. Purple Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 83 – CULLEN HUTCHISON ($70), 2. 99 – Grayson Adderley ($30), 3. 98 – Savannah Simmons ($20), 4. 55 – Ayden Silvernail, 5. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 6. 109 – Billy Whittaker, 7. 3J – Joey Surman, 8. 25 – Loik Robertson, 9. 11 – Justin Crisafulli, 10. 108 – Brooklyn Chaffee

Sunday, April 24

PRO Clone 360 Feature (40-laps): 1. JOSH HARE ($2,000), 2. 12 – Jon Keister ($580), 3. 17B – Quentin Graham ($410), 4. 3 – Doug Stearly ($290), 5. 00M – Jamie Shutts ($240), 6. 24 – Thomas Montgomery ($110), 7. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($95), 8. 01 – Seth Perrin ($85), 9. 74 – Josh Ostrander ($75), 10. 505 – Seth Whitney ($55), 11. 8 – Jared John, 12. 55 – Jared Costello, 13. 5 – Rob Humphreys, 14. 11 – Gene Gregoric, 15. 19 – Missy Bootes, 16. 1 – Trent Curtis, 17. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 18. 54 – Dalton Slack, 19. 85 – Chris Pier, 20. 93 – Chayton Young

Precision Racing Products PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 8 – Jared John ($200)

PRO Clone 360 B-Main (12-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 93 – Chayton Young, 2. 31 – Josh Hare, 3. 10X – Jason Moll, 4. X – Trent Smith, 5. 13 – Jeremy Tuttle, 6. 23 – Shane Trout, 7. 99 – Colin Spatorico, 8. 11 – Devin McGill, 9. 1N – Chris Norconk, 10. 711 – Nick Story, 11. 9 – Dave Foti

PRO Jr. Unrestricted Feature (25-laps): 1. 19 – CRISTOFER BUEHL ($250), 2. 23 – Lane Snook ($150), 3. 54 – Casey Pietrzak ($100), 4. 10R – Riley Begy ($50), 5. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski ($50), 6. 69 – Aidan McCollister

Clone Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($140), 2. 85 – Chris Pier ($60), 3. 19 – Missy Bootes ($40), 4. 3 – Doug Stearly, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 00M – Jamie Shutts, 7. 74 – Josh Ostrander, 8. 12 – Jon Keister, 9. 01 – Seth Perrin, 10. 23 – Shane Trout, 11. 545 – Adam Collins, 12. 11 – Gene Gregoric, 13. 10X – Jason Moll, 14. 1 – Trent Curtis, 15. 31 – Josh Hare, 16. 9 – Dave Foti, 17. 13 – Jeremy Tuttle, 18. 1N – Chris Norconk, 19. 17B – Quentin Graham, 20. 24 – Thomas Montgomery

Jr. Purple Clone Feature #1 (20-laps): 1. 55 – AYDEN SILVERNAIL ($45), 2. 27 – Blake Banek ($20), 3. 3J – Joey Surman ($10), 4. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 5. 25 – Loik Robertson, 6. 13 – Landen Horning

Jr. Purple Clone Feature #2 (20-laps): 1. 83 – CULLEN HUTCHISON ($45), 2. 98 – Savannah Simmons ($20), 3. 11 – Justin Crisafulli ($10), 4. 29J – Jaden Hall, 5. 72 – Jacklyn Nettleton, 6. 108 – Brooklyn Chaffee

Jr. Unrestricted Feature (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($70), 2. 56 – Anthony Pollow ($30), 3. 19 – Cristofer Buehl ($20), 4. 10R – Riley Begy, 5. 83 – Owen Heath, 6. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 7. 13 – William Young, 8. 69 – Aidan McCollister, 9. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 10. 96 – Brian Kline

Clone Super Heavy A-Main (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($70), 2. 00 – Justin Pier ($30), 3. 08 – Nick Tryt ($20), 4. 99 – Colin Spatorico, 5. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 6. 45 – Chance Weaver, 7. 13 – Nick McGill, 8. 84 – Mike Allery, 9. 15 – Tyler Henry, 10. 711 – Nick Story

Clone Light A-Main (25-laps): 1. 19 – MISSY BOOTES ($150), 2. 17B – Quentin Graham ($70), 3. 31 – Josh Hare ($40), 4. 12 – Tyler Brown, 5. 505 – Seth Whitney, 6. 9 – Dave Foti, 7. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 8. 54 – Dalton Slack, 9. X – Trent Smith, 10. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 11. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 12. 11 – Devin McGill, 13. 47 – Matt Matteson, 14. 10D – Dylan Begy, 15. 101X – Anthony Brownell, 16. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 17. 1N – Chris Norconk, 18. 55 – Jared Costello, 19. 5 – Rob Humphreys, 20. 3 – Doug Stearly, 21. 928 – Mike Brownell, 22. 93 – Chayton Young

Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($50), 2. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski ($20), 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 12 – Jacob Schulz, 5. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 6. 33 – Corban Dubois

Jr. Green Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 9 – ADDISYN ROGER ($60), 2. 18X – Wyatt Mullen ($20), 3. 6 – Laina Stewart, 4. 55 – Lyle Robinson, 5. 923 – Chandler Remp, 6. 20 – Levi Herriven, 7. 12 – Olivia Barry

Jr. Red Clone A-Main (20-laps): 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES ($60), 2. 19L – Joey Williams ($20), 3. 55 – Austin Silvernail, 4. 77J – James Kreidler, 5. 42 – Liam Pakenham, 6. 50B – Ryan Barry, 7. 26 – Banks Hackenberger

