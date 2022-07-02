OSWEGO – Top Quality Motorsports is proud to announce the addition of La Parrilla on the Water to the side of its No. 45 and No. 75 machines for the remainder of 2022.

Now located at 124 East 1st St. in Oswego, La Parrilla on the Water is unique to the area, offering a Spanish and Italian cuisine with house made, fresh sangria every day and wines that will make your taste buds jump.

A constantly updated menu is inspired by seasonal organic ingredients and incorporates traditional Spanish and Italian cuisines with nearly all produce, meat and fish farmed or harvested in a sustainable manner.

Aside from the great tasting food, La Parrilla supports local artists by bringing in the area’s top acoustic talents for entertainment.

Learn more about La Parrilla on the Water and their new location just a block off NY-104, located on the water at the Best Western Hotel, by visiting online at www.laparrillaoswego.com or by calling (315) 216-4179. La Parrilla on the Water can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Top Quality Motorsports has already scored three main event wins in only four races this season at Oswego Speedway, with each of its drivers having visited victory lane.

Both Bobby Holmes and Tyler Thompson have scored wins in the team’s No. 75 machine, while Brian Sobus earned his first career 350-Supermodified win in the No. 45.

With the win, Sobus now has three top five finishes in four starts this year and rides second in the track championship race, just 16-points out of the lead.

Top Quality Motorsports will return to action this Saturday as part of Oswego Speedway’s Independence Weekend special, with a 30-lap main event on tap for the 350-Supermodifieds.

For more information visit Oswego Speedway online at www.oswegospeedway.com. Oswego Speedway can also be found on Facebook or followed on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway.

