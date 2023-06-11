Larry Wight Scores Third Fulton Speedway Modified Win: Chain Race Saturday, June 17

FULTON, NY – Larry Wight won his third Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature of the year on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway Saturday night.

Wight would start the feature thirteenth and would steadily work his way into the top-five and would take the lead on the restart after a lap twenty-three caution in the 35-Lap main. Once out-front, Wight would hold off a hard challenge from Tim Sears Jr. in turns three and four coming to the checkers.

Other winners on Chris Nichols Snap-On and Precision Plumbing Night. Ryan Dolbear (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks).

Tommy Collins would grab the lead on the opening lap of the 35-Lap Modified feature, as the racing behind him was two and three wide in early battles throughout the 29-car starting field.

With ten laps showing on the lap counter, Collins still led, but he was getting constant pressure from Modified rookie Amy Holland with CJ Castelletti, Tyler Meeks, and Tim Harris in the top-five.

After hounding Collins’ back bumper, Holland moved to the outside of Collins and would drive into the lead on lap fourteen.

Holland would build a full straightaway lead over Ronnie Davis III on lap twenty with Larry Wight from thirteenth, Tim Sears Jr. from nineteenth, as Castelletti just before a yellow would erase Holland’s big lead.

Davis would take the lead on the restart using the topside of the speedway with Sears moving into second one lap later setting his sights on Davis.

There was a quick yellow on lap twenty-three with a restart that was brought back when officials put Sears back two spots for jumping the start. When the race went back to green, Wight off the bottom lane would drive by Davis and into the lead.

With ten laps to go it was a showdown between Wight who was on rails on the topside, and Sears who was glued to the bottom with Davis, Holland, and Chris Mackey racing for top-five finishes.

When the starter gave the field the five laps to go, Wight opened an almost half a straightaway lead as Sears was looking for a way to close in on Wight.

On the final lap going into turns three and four, Larry Wight was still fast on the high side. Tim Sears Jr. would go in hard on the bottom trying to pull a slide job exiting turn four. Wight was too fast carrying momentum off the top of the speedway and would beat Sears to the checkers by 0.732. Ronnie Davis III, Amy Holland, and Chris Mackey rounded out the top-five.

Wade Chrisman would lead the opening three laps of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature, when Ryan Dolbear would drive into the lead.

By lap ten Dolbear, Jason Parkhurst Jr., Andrew Buff, and Chrisman were in a four-car breakaway at the front of the field.

With ten laps to go Dolbear, Parkhurst, and Buff were putting on a show for the fans as you could have thrown a blanket over the top-three.

On lap sixteen, disaster almost struck for the top-three. Going into turn one, a car at the back of the field spun right in front of the top three. Somehow Dolbear, Parkhurst, and Buff got through with no damage.

After hounding Dolbear’s back bumper lap after lap, Parkhurst moved to the outside of Dolbear and would pull even in turns three and four and looked to have the lead by inches at the flag stand on lap twenty-four. The yellow flag would wave before the lap was completed, negating the pass for the lead.

In the green, white, checkers finish, Ryan Dolbear would run the bottom of the speedway, outdistancing Jason Parkhurst Jr. by 0.324 at the checkers. Andrew Buff, AJ Miller, and Cody Manitta rounded out the top-five.

Danny Allen was the class of the field in the 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature. Allen would lead every lap and was not seriously challenged the entire distance. Brianna Murtaugh, Sam Grooms, Josh Hughto, and Ron DeGroff finished second through fifth.

Defending track champion, Ron Hawker, would take the lead in the 15-Lap Hobby Stock feature on lap two and from there would outrun John Pietrowicz for his first win of the year. With his win, he stopped Pietrowicz’s undefeated streak in 2023. Jim Evans, Edward Stevens, and Brennan Fitzgibbons finished third through fifth.

This Saturday, June 17 is the highly anticipated night of high-speed racing, plus the wild and crazy Chain Race, all presented by Syracuse Haulers and RFH’s Hideaway Restaurant.

The Fantastic Four racing program will feature the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux Hobby Stocks and E & V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After the high-speed racing, get set for the debut of the insanity of the Crazy Chain Race. Watch as teams of two cars chained together try to navigate their way around the Fulton ‘Highbanks’ and be the last team standing, collecting the $1,000-top-prize.

There is still time to put a team together for this crazy race. Go to www.fultonspeedway.com once there click the driver info tab at the top of the page and then click rules.

June 17 Admission:

Adult G/A: $20

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member: $40

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Begins: 7:00 PM

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

Neivel Precision Plumbing & Heating LLC. & Chris Nichols Snap-On Tools June 10 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[15]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[19]; 3. 32R-Ronald Davis III[14]; 4. 5H-Amy Holland[11]; 5. 3-Chris Mackey[10]; 6. 49-Billy Dunn[12]; 7. 1-Jack Meeks[8]; 8. 19-Tim Fuller[17]; 9. 66W-Derek Webb[18]; 10. 713-Tommy Collins[2]; 11. M1-David Marcuccilli[30]; 12. 00-Connor Sellars[24]; 13. 38-Jason Parkhurst[16]; 14. 38H-Tim Harris[1]; 15. 9-Tyler Meeks[6]; 16. 29K-Chris Cunningham[25]; 17. 58M-Marshall Hurd[21]; 18. 17J-Brent Joy[9]; 19. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[3]; 20. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[23]; 21. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 22. 28-Alan Fink[26]; 23. 18-Sean Beardsley[13]; 24. 34-Andrew Ferguson[22]; 25. 27W-Nick Webb[29]; 26. 01R-Robert Gage[7]; 27. 06J-Jordan Bennett[20]; 28. 13-Ted Starr[27]; 29. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 30. (DNS) 11-Justin Crisafulli

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds B-Main – 6Q – (10 Laps): : 1. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[3]; 2. 06J-Jordan Bennett[6]; 3. 58M-Marshall Hurd[2]; 4. 34-Andrew Ferguson[9]; 5. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[1]; 6. 00-Connor Sellars[5]; 7. 29K-Chris Cunningham[8]; 8. 28-Alan Fink[12]; 9. 13-Ted Starr[11]; 10. (DNS) 11-Justin Crisafulli; 11. (DNS) M1-David Marcuccilli; 12. (DNS) 27W-Nick Webb

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[3]; 2. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[7]; 3. 92-Andrew Buff[13]; 4. 14AJ-AJ Miller[5]; 5. 6-Cody Manitta[10]; 6. 00W-Wade Chrisman[2]; 7. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 8. 5-Kyle Devendorf[9]; 9. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[8]; 10. 01-Zachary Buff[11]; 11. 51-Jimmy Moyer[15]; 12. 19J-Joe Kline[12]; 13. 44-David Rogers[19]; 14. 4-Emmett Waldron[6]; 15. 22X-Mike Richmond[21]; 16. 19K-Kevan Cook[16]; 17. 83X-Brett Sears[25]; 18. 51X-David Moyer[18]; 19. 39S-Josh Fellows[22]; 20. 16X-Savannah Laflair[1]; 21. 57H-Remington Hamm[4]; 22. 08-Dalton Doyle[28]; 23. 30-Michael Root[24]; 24. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[23]; 25. 5G-Tim Gareau[20]; 26. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[27]; 27. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[17]; 28. 29B-Jason Breezee[26]; 29. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[29]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman B-Main – 6Q – (10 Laps): : 1. 44-David Rogers[1]; 2. 5G-Tim Gareau[4]; 3. 22X-Mike Richmond[10]; 4. 39S-Josh Fellows[8]; 5. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[2]; 6. 30-Michael Root[11]; 7. 83X-Brett Sears[7]; 8. 29B-Jason Breezee[3]; 9. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[9]; 10. 08-Dalton Doyle[5]; 11. 557-Patrick Nolan[6]; 12. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[12]

Sweet Frog Sweet 16 $50 Bonus: Kevan Cook

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Clayton Brewer III

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 17A-Danny Allen[1]; 2. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[4]; 3. 14-Samuel Groom[2]; 4. 93H-Joshua Hughto[6]; 5. 19X-Ron DeGroff[8]; 6. 007-Nathan Novak[5]; 7. 29K-Kingston Sprague[3]; 8. 42K-Dave Kingsley[7]; 9. 98S-Savannah Simmons[10]; 10. 36-Matt Bukovan[11]; 11. 89-Belle Hogan[13]; 12. 404-Jeremy Lefler[12]; 13. (DNS) 30-Dillon Piersall

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 14H-Ronald Hawker[4]; 2. 711J-John Pietrowicz[11]; 3. 74X-Jim Evans[5]; 4. 56-Edward Stevens[2]; 5. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[3]; 6. 29K-Casey Cunningham[7]; 7. 13-Adam Hunt[8]; 8. 28-Brandon Barron[1]; 9. Z4-Shawn Doucette[9]; 10. BIG4-Michael Watkins[6]; 11. (DNS) 88X-Cody Thomas

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...