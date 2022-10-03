Local Favorite Zach Sobotka Wins Fulton Speedway Outlaw 200 Weekend Sportsman Race

FULTON, NY – Zach Sobotka from Parish, NY has been a track champion, won big dollar races, but one race was missing out of his trophy case he so wanted, and that was a Sportsman victory during the prestigious Outlaw 200 weekend.

All that changed Saturday night as Sobotka would lead every lap in the $2,500-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout 50. The win wasn’t easy as he had to hold off heavy challenges from another local racer, Ryan Dolbear.

Zach Sobotka would jump from his front row starting spot to take early command of the 50-lap feature.

When the scoring tower showed lap five, Sobotka still led as he was now getting heavy pressure from Cedric Gauvreau with David Rogers, Quinn Wallis, and Ryan Dolbear racing hard behind the top-two.

The yellow would wave on lap thirteen when Gauvreau suddenly slowed and would drop through the field causing other cars to stack-up in the back of the field.

With fifteen laps showing on the lap counter, Sobotka and Dolbear were racing side by side for the lead with Rogers, Tyler Corcoran, and Wallis staying within striking distance of the lead battle.

Sobotka still showed the way out front at the halfway point with about a ten-car length lead over Dolbear. Rogers, Corcoran, and now Emmett Waldron ran in third through fifth.

The second half of the race went caution-free and would produce a fantastic bumper to bumper and side by side race for the win between Sobotka and Dolbeaer, leaving the winnrer in doubt until the checkers.

Zach Sobotka would win by 0.159 of a second over Ryan Dolbear at the finish. David Rogers, Tyler Corcoran and Brandon Carvey completed the top-five.

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout – (50 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka[2]; 2. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[7]; 3. 44-David Rogers[3]; 4. 64-Tyler Corcoran[8]; 5. 19C-Brandon Carvey[19]; 6. 18E-Gavin Eisele[6]; 7. 3-Chris Mackey[22]; 8. 33X-Matt Janczuk[17]; 9. 01-Zachary Buff[18]; 10. 4-Emmett Waldron[13]; 11. 5H-Amy Holland[28]; 12. 21W-Quinn Wallis[5]; 13. 1M-Tyler Murray[1]; 14. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[9]; 15. 35T-Cameron Tuttle[24]; 16. 33-Richard Murtaugh[12]; 17. 92-Andrew Buff[29]; 18. 22C-Cedric Gauvreau[4]; 19. 52-Jessica Power[21]; 20. 88-Michael Wagner Fitzgerald[30]; 21. 0-Tony Finch II[15]; 22. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[10]; 23. 14AJ-AJ Miller[33]; 24. 57-Remington Hamm[20]; 25. 6-Cody Manitta[16]; 26. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[32]; 27. 00W-Wade Chrisman[26]; 28. 1R-Ricky Thompson[31]; 29. 7-Cody McPherson[14]; 30. 34-Eric Nier[25]; 31. 83X-Brett Sears[11]; 32. 28-Alan Fink[23]; 33. 410-Mike Fowler[27]

Precision Hydraulic & Oil Pole Dash – (12 Laps): 1. 1M-Tyler Murray[1]; 2. 38-Zach Sobotka[2]; 3. 44-David Rogers[3]; 4. 22C-Cedric Gauvreau[4]; 5. 21W-Quinn Wallis[5]; 6. 18E-Gavin Eisele[6]; 7. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[7]; 8. 64-Tyler Corcoran[8]

Precision Hydraulic & Oil Dash Awards: Winner – $500: Second – One Case Extreme Oil: Third – Six Quarts of Nano Pro MT 75W-90 Gear Oil: Tyler Murray, Zach Sobotka, David Rogers

Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns 3 Qualify

Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns # 1- (12 Laps): 1. 33X-Matt Janczuk[6]; 2. 52-Jessica Power[2]; 3. 34-Eric Nier[3]; 4. 48-Kearra Backus[5]; 5. 19K-Kevan Cook[7]; 6. 88-Michael Wagner Fitzgerald[8]; 7. 220-Chris Hulsizer[14]; 8. 64B-Brett Buono[1]; 9. 1D-Paul DeRuyter[12]; 10. 21-Billy Sauve[10]; 11. 13K-Daryl Krebs[9]; 12. 39S-Josh Fellows[11]; 13. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[4]; 14. AONE-Bucky Hayes[15]; 15. (DNS) 19J-Joe Kline

Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns # 2 – (12 Laps): 1. 01-Zachary Buff[2]; 2. 3-Chris Mackey[1]; 3. 00W-Wade Chrisman[8]; 4. 57H-Rocky Grosso[4]; 5. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[3]; 6. 1X-Willy Decker[5]; 7. 262-Matthew Richardson[6]; 8. 30R-Nick Root[7]; 9. 14AJ-AJ Miller[9]; 10. 13-James Donaldson[12]; 11. 17-Owen Nier[13]; 12. 30-Michael Root[10]; 13. (DNS) 284-Jamie Kamrowski; 14. (DNS) R1-Riley Rogala

Sportsman Last Chance Showdowns # 3 – (12 Laps): 1. 19C-Brandon Carvey[2]; 2. 28-Alan Fink[1]; 3. 410-Mike Fowler[4]; 4. 92-Andrew Buff[6]; 5. 35B-Brennan Moore[5]; 6. 28X-Stephen Marshall[3]; 7. 77L-Buddy Leathley[8]; 8. 28F-Tyler Stevenson[7]; 9. 98T-Tyler Thompson[9]; 10. 91-Josh Reome[11]; 11. (DNS) 9D-Brett Draper; 12. (DNS) 85-Robert Humphreys

Sportsman Last Chance Showdown #4 – (12 Laps): 1. 57-Remington Hamm[1]; 2. 35T-Cameron Tuttle[6]; 3. 5H-Amy Holland[2]; 4. 51-Jimmy Moyer[8]; 5. 17J-Brenton Joy[3]; 6. 7O7-Greg Brinklow[9]; 7. 16X-Savannah Laflair[10]; 8. 11C-Austin Cooper[11]; 9. 1R-Ricky Thompson[12]; 10. 75-AJ Custodi[5]; 11. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[7]; 12. 2K-Joshua Amodio[4]; 13. 7W-Tom Mackey[14]

$300 Top Finishing Bicknell Car: Zach Sobotka

$200 Second Finishing Bicknell Car: Ryan Dolbear

Drum of VP D98 Hard Charger: Amy Holland

$250 to the top-finishing Brewerton or Fulton Regular from A to Z Contracting: Zach Sobotka

Hoosier Tire Hard Luck Award: Cedric Gauvreau

$50 to the first Non-Qualifier from each LCS from Northeast Racing Products & Trade Show: Kearra Backus, Rocky Grosso, Andrew Buff,

The Ridge Motorsports Park Sponsored all Sportsman laps. Each Driver in the Top-15 received $20 Award by luck of the draw except lap-42 which was $200 from Bicknell Racing Products. Thank you.

Friday, September 30 – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats – 2 Qualify

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heat Race Bonuses: 1. $150 2. $100. 3. $50:

$50 Henry’s Exhaust Gift Certificate Heat Winners Bonus: Quinn Wallis, Tyler Corcoran, Cedric Gauvreau, Zach Sobotka, David Rogers, Gavin Eisele, Ryan Dolbear, Tyler Murray

Heat #1 – (8 Laps): 1. 21W-Quinn Wallis [1]; 2. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[3]; 3. 64B-Brett Buono[4]; 4. 34-Eric Nier[5]; 5. 48-Kearra Backus[6]; 6. 19K-Kevan Cook[9]; 7. 13K-Daryl Krebs[8]; 8. 39S-Josh Fellows[7]; 9. 19J-Joe Kline[2]; 10. AONE-Bucky Hayes[10]

Heat #2 – (8 Laps) 1. 64-Tyler Corcoran [1]; 2. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[2]; 3. 52-Jessica Power[3]; 4. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[4]; 5. 33X-Matt Janczuk[5]; 6. 88-Michael Wagner Fitzgerald[7]; 7. 21-Billy Sauve[8]; 8. 1D-Paul DeRuyter[6]; 9. (DNS) 88H-Chris Hulsizer

Heat #3 – (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Cedric Gauvreau [1]; 2. 83X-Brett Sears[2]; 3. 3-Chris Mackey[3]; 4. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[5]; 5. 1X-Willy Decker[6]; 6. 30R-Nick Root[4]; 7. 14AJ-AJ Miller[7]; 8. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[8]; 9. (DNS) 17-Owen Nier

Heat #4 – (8 Laps): 1. 38-Zach Sobotka [2]; 2. 33-Richard Murtaugh [1]; 3. 01-Zachary Buff[4]; 4. 57H-Rocky Grosso[3]; 5. 262-Matthew Richardson[5]; 6. 00W-Wade Chrisman[8]; 7. 30-Michael Root[6]; 8. 13-James Donaldson[9]; 9. R1-Riley Rogala[7]

Heat #5 – (8 Laps): 1. 44-David Rogers [2]; 2. 4-Emmett Waldron [1]; 3. 28-Alan Fink [7]; 4. 28X-Stephen Marshall [3]; 5. 35B-Brennan Moore [4]; 6. 28F-Tyler Stevenson [6]; 7. 98T-Tyler Thompson [5]; 8. 91-Josh Reome[8]; 9. (DNS) 5-Jessie Morgan

Heat #6 – (8 Laps): 1. 18E-Gavin Eisele [1]; 2. 7-Cody McPherson [5]; 3. 19C-Brandon Carvey[4]; 4. 410-Mike Fowler[7]; 5. 92-Andrew Buff[6]; 6. 77L-Buddy Leathley[2]; 7. 9D-Brett Draper[3]; 8. 85-Robert Humphreys[8]; 9. (DNS) 15-Greg Henry

Heat #7 – (8 Laps): 1. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[1]; 2. 0-Tony Finch II[3]; 3. 57-Remington Hamm[4]; 4. 17J-Brenton Joy[5]; 5. 75-AJ Custodi[2]; 6. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[6]; 7. 7O7-Greg Brinklow[7]; 8. 11C-Austin Cooper[8]; 9. (DNS) 5G-Tim Gareau

Heat #8 – (8 Laps): 1. 1M-Tyler Murray [1]; 2. 6-Cody Manitta[4]; 3. 5H-Amy Holland[3]; 4. 2K-Joshua Amodio[2]; 5. 35T-Cameron Tuttle[5]; 6. 51-Jimmy Moyer[7]; 7. 16X-Savannah Laflair[8]; 8. 1R-Ricky Thompson[6]; 9. (DNS) 7W-Tom Mackey.

