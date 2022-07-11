OSWEGO – Sixteen-year-old Chase Locke expanded his point lead in the J&S Paving 350 Super division this past Saturday night, getting under Dalton Doyle on a halfway restart to take over the lead enroute to his second victory of the season.

It was Doyle and Dave Cliff leading the way on the original start, but Cliff got crossed up sideways at the entrance of turn one, drifting way high and falling to the rear of the field before the end of the first lap.

This allowed Doyle to take over the lead with Locke there for second, and fifth starting Sobus getting under Kyle Perry to steal third.

Perry was able to keep Mike Bruce at bay until the eleventh circuit, when sixth starting Bruce and eighth starting Josh Sokolic both found a way by, taking over fourth and fifth, and knocking Perry outside of the top five.

Next to bypass Perry was rookie Logan Crisafulli, who had started in eleventh and already cleared Cliff, Nick Kinney, Jason Spaulding, and John Leonard, as the 16-year old continued a remarkable performance in his Speedway debut after setting fast time and winning his heat race earlier.

By lap 15, both Locke and Sobus had closed in on Doyle and were pressuring the race leader, this just as the caution came out for a spin by Spaulding.

An exciting battle ensued on the double file ‘choose’ restart, and it was Locke who would take full advantage using the inside of the Speedway. Doyle gave it all he had in the high road, but Locke outgunned him for the lead.

Sobus and Bruce now watched from a distant third and fourth while Crisafullil, meanwhile, had taken the five spot from Sokolic, still on the charge from deep in the field.

Once out in front, Locke was able to build a full straightaway advantage over Doyle and Sobus, setting sail for a comfortable win in the Locke Crane Services No. 88.

Doyle would have to settle for second with Sobus third, Bruce fourth, and Crisafulli rounding out the top five.

Sokolic, Leonard, Cliff, Perry, and Kinney completed the top ten.

Capping off a more than impressive first showing, Crisafulli earned both the D&S Landscaping Hard Charger Award and the Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer Award for his efforts.

The J&S Paving 350 Supermodified season continues this Saturday, July 16 with a 25-lap special scheduled to run alongside Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS on Oswego County Media Group Driver Autograph Night at the Speedway.

For more information on this event, please visit OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

QUICK RESULTS

Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2

J&S Paving 350 Super 30

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 88 CHASE LOCKE, 2. 08 Dalton Doyle, 3. 45 Brian Sobus, 4. 22 Mike Bruce, 5. 75 ® Logan Crisafulli, 6. 26 ® Josh Sokolic, 7. 12 John Leonard, 8. 50 Dave Cliff, 9. 20 Kyle Perry, 10. 7 Nick Kinney, 11. 97 Vern LaFave, 12. 23 Jason Spaulding, 13. 31 ® Nick Barzee, 14. 32 ® Norm MacLeod, 15. 5 Roger Clark

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 75 ® Logan Crisafulli, 2. 45 Brian Sobus, 3. 50 Dave Cliff, 4. 88 Chase Locke, 5. 23 Jason Spaulding, 6. 20 Kyle Perry, 7. 97 Vern LaFave

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 26 ® Josh Sokolic, 2. 08 Dalton Doyle, 3. 22 Mike Bruce, 4. 7 Nick Kinney, 5. 12 John Leonard, 6. 31 ® Nick Barzee, 7. 32 ® Norm MacLeod, 8. 5 Roger Clark

Group Time Trials: 1. 75 ® Logan Crisafulli – 16.692, 2. 26 ® Josh Sokolic – 16.776, 3. 45 Brian Sobus – 16.926, 4. 22 Mike Bruce – 16.960, 5. 88 Chase Locke – 16.974, 6. 7 Nick Kinney – 16.977, 7. 50 Dave Cliff – 16.991, 8. 08 Dalton Doyle – 17.070, 9. 20 Kyle Perry – 17.211, 10. 12 John Leonard – 17.214, 11. 23 Jason Spaulding – 17.232, 12. 31 ® Nick Barzee – 17.345, 13. 97 Vern LaFave – 17.576, 14. 5 Roger Clark – 19.380, 15. 32 ® Norm MacLeod – NT

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #75 ® Logan Crisafulli

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer: #75 ® Logan Crisafulli

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...