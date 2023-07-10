FULTON,NY – All season long in the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds Dave Marcuccilli on a weekly basis is always towards the front of the field knocking at the door for a feature win. Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway, he did not knock on the door; he kicked it wide open in a convincing feature win.

Marcuccilli would start the 35-Lap Modified feature in fourteenth and would take the lead from Dylan Zacharias on lap seventeen and pulled away from the field winning by over four seconds at the checkers.

Other winners on Regional Truck & Trailer night. Zach Buff (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Kingston Sprague (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Joe August (Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour).

Dylan Zacharias and Connor Sellers brought the Modified feature to the green with Zacharias grabbing the early advantage.

Zacharias would open a half a straightaway lead by lap five while Sellers, Justin Crisafulli, Chris Cunningham, and Alan Fink battled for top-five positions.

When the scoring tower hit lap ten, Zacharias, Sellers, Crisafulli, Marcuccilli from fourteenth, and Cunningham raced in a tight pack at the front of the field.

On lap thirteen Marcuccilli in a power move went from fourth to second and then set his sights on Zacharias.

Marcuccilli would drive by Zacharias on lap seventeen to be scored as the new leader.

With ten laps to go, Marcuccilli was cruising out front, leading by a straightaway.

Zacharias, Billy Dunn from eighteenth, Crisafulli, and Tim Sears Jr. from fifteenth battled for second through fifth.

Over the final laps and with no cautions, Dave Marcuccilli put his name in the 2023 list of feature winners going under the checkers 4.667 seconds ahead of points leader Tim Sears Jr. Dylan Zacharias, Billy Dunn, and Justin Crisafulli completed the top-five.

Kevan Cook would take the lead at the start of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature by lap five he had company. You could have thrown a blanket over Cook, Wade Chrisman, Dave Moyer, Richard Murtaugh, and Zach Buff.

Moyer was hookedup on the bottom of the speedway and would find the speed he needed to drive into the lead on lap eight.

With ten laps to go, Moyer was still setting a quick race pace out front, leaving the rest of the field to fight for positions.

The winning pass came with one lap to go when Zach Buff took the lead and then went on to win his first feature of the year. Dave Moyer, points leader Andrew Buff, Richard Murtaugh, and Clayton Brewer III finished second through fifth.

In the 20-Lap Hobby Stock feature Brandon Barron took the lead on the first lap and when the scoring tower read lap five you could throw the blanket over the top-five of Barron, Jim Evans, Adam Hunt, and Edward Stevens.

On lap seven, John Pietrowicz would use the topside of the speedway to drive into lead after starting in the eleventh. Once in the lead, he would go on to win his seventh feature win of the year. Jim Evens, Mike Watkins, Brennan Fitzgibbons,and Adam Hunt completed the top-five.

Dylan Piersall would take the lead on the opening lap of the 15-Lap Novice Sportsman feature and looked to runaway and hide from the rest of the field.

On lap ten with a 5.9 seconds lead, disaster struck when a lap car tangled with Piersall ending his big lead and possible victory. Kingston Sprauge would inherit the lead and would win the feature. Brianna Murtaugh, Rick Kinney, Sam Grooms, and Nathan Novak finished secoond through fifth.

The Dirt Modified Nostaliga feature would see former Fulton Speedway Modified racer Joe August pick up the victory over Brewerton Speedway winner Jack Miller.

There will be no racing on Saturday (July 15) for Summer Vaction.

Racing will return on the ‘Highbanks’ on Saturday, July 22, when Microgame Play & Trade presents the fastest family affordable fun in CNY.

The racing will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

The Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks will be racing for $750-to-win in the Four Cylinder Open rescheduled from Highbank Holdup Weekend back in April.

July 22 Admission:

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years Old & Younger: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar Member: $35

Non-Member:$40

Pits will Open: 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps Start: 6:00 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the Speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

Regional Truck & Trailer Night July 8 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. M1-David Marcuccilli[14]; 2. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 3. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[1]; 4. 49-Billy Dunn[18]; 5. 11-Justin Crisafulli[3]; 6. 32R-Ronald Davis III[13]; 7. 5H-Amy Holland[12]; 8. 3-Chris Mackey[11]; 9. 00-Connor Sellars[2]; 10. 66W-Derek Webb[19]; 11. 29K-Chris Cunningham[7]; 12. 3RS-Dalton Slack[22]; 13. 28-Alan Fink[9]; 14. 58M-Marshall Hurd[17]; 15. 713-Tommy Collins[23]; 16. 31-Corey Barker[10]; 17. 38-Tim Harris[8]; 18. 160-Max Hill[16]; 19. 10R-Ryan Richardson[4]; 20. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[5]; 21. 1-Jack Meeks[21]; 22. 34-Andrew Ferguson[20]; 23. 18$-Sean Beardsley[6]; 24. 17J-Brent Joy[25]; 25. 3K-AJ Kingsley[24]; 26. (DNS) 01R-Robert Gage

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds LCQ – 6Q – (12 Laps): 1. 66W-Derek Webb[4]; 2. 34-Andrew Ferguson[1]; 3. 1-Jack Meeks[3]; 4. 3RS-Dalton Slack[6]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[2]; 6. 3K-AJ Kingsley[5]; 7. 17J-Brent Joy[10]; 8. 01R-Robert Gage[9]; 9. (DNF) 13-Ted Starr[7]; 10. (DNF) 38P-Jason Parkhurst[8]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 01-Zachary Buff[8]; 2. 51X-David Moyer[3]; 3. 92-Andrew Buff[14]; 4. 33-Richard Murtaugh[6]; 5. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[5]; 6. 19J-Joe Kline[10]; 7. 4-Emmett Waldron[7]; 8. 6-Cody Manitta[11]; 9. 00W-Wade Chrisman[4]; 10. 39S-Josh Fellows[1]; 11. 14AJ-AJ Miller[9]; 12. 5-Kyle Devendorf[13]; 13. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[12]; 14. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[18]; 15. R1-Riley Rogala[15]; 16. 12-Owen Bird[24]; 17. 77L-Buddy Leathley[23]; 18. 5G-Tim Gareau[20]; 19. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[26]; 20. 557-Patrick Nolan[22]; 21. 16X-Savannah Laflair[21]; 22. 13-James Donaldson[17]; 23. 11C-Austin Cooper[27]; 24. 19K-Kevan Cook[2]; 25. 64-Tyler Corcoran[16]; 26. 57H-Remington Hamm[25]; 27. 30-Michael Root[19]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman LCQ – 6Q (10 Laps): 1. 30-Michael Root[4]; 2. 5G-Tim Gareau[2]; 3. 16X-Savannah Laflair[1]; 4. 557-Patrick Nolan[3]; 5. 77L-Buddy Leathley[6]; 6. 12-Owen Bird[5]; 7. 57H-Remington Hamm[8]; 8. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[7]; 9. 11C-Austin Cooper[10]; 10. (DNF) 27B-Chris Bonoffski[9]

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 Bonus – $50: Owen Bird

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award:Wade Chrisman

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): : 1. 29K-Kingston Sprague[4]; 2. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[8]; 3. 80X-Rick Kinney[7]; 4. 14-Samuel Groom[13]; 5. 007-Nathan Novak[12]; 6. 30-Dylan Piersall[1]; 7. 73-Joe Wilcox[2]; 8. 42K-Dave Kingsley[5]; 9. 89-Belle Hogan[3]; 10. 404-Jeremy Lefler[11]; 11. 27-Todd Falter[6]; 12. 21A-Phillip Loosen[10]; 13. 98S-Savannah Simmons[9]

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 711J-John Pietrowicz[11]; 2. 74X-Jim Evans[3]; 3. BIG4-Michael Watkins[4]; 4. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[7]; 5. 13-Adam Hunt[6]; 6. 28-Brandon Barron[1]; 7. 56-Edward Stevens[2]; 8. 29K-Casey Cunningham[5]; 9. Z4-Shawn Doucette[8]; 10. 14H-Ronald Hawker[9]; 11. 17K-Doug Koch[12]; 12. IQ0-Isaac Hirsch[13]; 13. 33G-Greg Brockway[14]; 14. 22-Todd Koegel[10]

Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour Feature Winner: Joe August

