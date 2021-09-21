Matt Chavis Pockets More Than $1,200 With James Shutts Memorial Victory At Weedsport Kartway

WEEDSPORT, NY – It was a record setting day for the James Shutts Memorial at Weedsport Kartway as Matt Chavis topped 27 entrants to claim north of $1,200 of an overall purse exceeding $5,700.

Chavis started the 44-lap, 2-segment, grind from the 14th position and eventually snagged the lead from Nick Story after leaders Dylan Feltman, Tommy Barnes and Jared John all found themselves turned around early in the race’s second segment.

Chavis, the day’s Hard Charger, earned $1,022 for the victory after also claiming the Infinit Technology Solutions Dash for Cash, making for a $1,272 pay day for the driver of the No. 01.

Story would hang on for the second position after 44-laps with Trent Curtis, Feltman and Mike Allery finishing the top five.

Quick timer Logan Winn and Barnes brought the field to green with Barnes and Chance Weaver sliding by Winn early on to lead the field. Weaver stalked Barnes early on before fading back as Feltman began his charge through the pack.

Feltman’s No. 44 was the kart to beat all night long, charging to the lead of the first segment from the sixth starting position and going on to lead at lap 22 before the race’s halfway break, earning $222 ahead of John and Barnes.

At halfway all karts were brought to a stop on the front stretch, allowing for minor pit stops under a 5-minute clock. At the end of 5-minutes, Feltman would pull the inversion draw for the second segment, which was a 3 and put Barnes back on top ahead of John and Feltman.

After halfway it appeared to be a three kart battle between Barnes, John and Feltman; until the top three went three wide into turn one causing the field to scatter behind. The leaders were sent to the tail for causing the incident, with Story and Chavis now restarting at the head of the pack.

Chavis would prove to be the man to beat in the second segment, comfortably driving to the victory ahead of Story, Curtis, Feltman, Allery, Nick McGill, Josh Ostrander, John, Justin Pier and Mike Silvernail.

Ostrander won the day’s B-Main to qualify for the James Shutts Memorial, along with Jude Parker. Phil Young was the first driver not to qualify, earning $100 from Precision Racing Products.

Trailing Chavis in the Infinit Technology Solutions Dash for Cash was Jason Moll, Nick Tryt, Colin Spatorico and Robby Eastman.

The day’s other PRO event was a $500 to win go for PRO Clone 360, which was won by Jared John. John bested 19 entries with Seth Whitney, Jared Costello, Tyler Brown and Tanner Emmons trailing him to the line.

John would also go on to win Clone Heavy on Sunday over Whitney and Brown.

Clone Light once again brought a stout field with 22 entries and at the end of 25-laps it was Jeremy Tuttle earning the win in the No. 66 after transferring out of the B-Main. Tuttle topped Chris Hulsizer, who made the race via a provisional, and Logan Crisafulli.

Clone Super Heavy provided another exciting race with Dylan Feltman taking the checkered flag over Curtis and John.

The day’s Junior events were again fast and furious as Austin Silvernail took the win in Jr. Red Clone over Edward Hatch and Joey Williams.

Levi Herriven continued his domination of Jr. Green Clone on Sunday, topping Blake Banek and Wyatt Mullen.

A total of 11-karts competed in Jr. Purple Clone with Logan Brown driving to the win from the pole position. Brown edged Ayden Silvernail for the victory ahead of Bryson Matjoulis.

Lane Snook would sweep both Jr. Blue Clone and Jr. Unrestricted with his No. 23 machines. Dylan Begy and Chayton Young chased Snook to the line in Blue Clone with Riley Begy and Casey Pietrzak chasing in Unrestricted.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will close out 2021 during Weedsport’s Octoberfest IV Weekend on October 16-17.

All eight point divisions will be in action on both days to close out the championship race, with several PRO events slated for each day.

Saturday’s PRO schedule includes the $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 Octoberfest 30 as well as a $300 to win PRO Blue Clone main and the $500 to win NYS Clone Invitational.

Sunday’s PRO lineup will feature the $2,000 to win PRO Clone 360 Octoberfest 40 along with a $500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy special and a $500 to win Jr. Unrestricted feature.

Weekend camping is available for Octoberfest Weekend at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

4th annual James Shutts Memorial

Sunday, September 19

Box Score (128 total entries)

PRO Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial (44-laps): 1. 01 – MATT CHAVIS ($1,022), 2. 66S – Nick Story ($550), 3. 1 – Trent Curtis ($350), 4. 44 – Dylan Feltman ($300), 5. 99 – Mike Allery ($250), 6. 13 – Nick McGill ($210), 7. 41 – Josh Ostrander ($200), 8. 8 – Jared John ($140), 9. 00 – Justin Pier ($130), 10. 55 – Mike Silvernail ($120), 11. 00 – Jude Parker ($110), 12. 12 – Tommy Barnes ($110), 13. 45 – Chance Weaver ($110), 14. 52 – Jason Moll ($110), 15. 08 – Nick Tryt ($110), 16. 21 – Robby Eastman ($100), 17. 72H – Hunter Hollenbeck ($100), 18. 2 – Colin Spatorico ($100), 19. 4W – Logan Winn ($100), 20. 72 – Jordan Sullivan ($100)

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Fast Time ($100): 4W – Logan Winn

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Second Fast Time ($50): 12 – Tommy Barnes

Chance Weaver Racing 18th Fast Time ($50): 52 – Jason Moll

Keister Karting Products Hard Charger ($50): 01 – Matt Chavis

Keister Karting Products Fast Feature Lap ($50): 44 – Dylan Feltman

NAPA Products Highest Finishing First Time Starter ($50): 66s – Nick Story

Pit Stop Convenience Stores Longest Tow ($50): 8 – Jared John

Precision Racing Products First Non-Qualifier ($100): 9 – Phil Young

Ultra Karting Chavous Body (16th Place): 21 – Robby Eastman

DKMP Halfway Leader ($222): 44 – Dylan Feltman

Couples Cuts Heaviest Driver ($50): 3 – Colby Herzog

MSR Last Place Finisher ($22): 72 – Jordan Sullivan

CNY UAS Last Place Finisher ($50): 72 – Jordan Sullivan

Random Starting Position Bonus (6th Place – $50): 44 – Dylan Feltman

Last Kart on the Lead Lap ($50): 08 – Nick Tryt

PRO Clone Super Heavy B-Main (12-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 41 – Josh Ostrander ($100), 2. 00 – Jude Parker ($50), 3. 9 – Phil Young ($40), 4. 3 – Colby Herzog ($40), 5. 66 – Bud Denning ($40), 6. 17 – Kyle Hart, 7. 3H – Ryan Hall, 8. 88 – Chris Hulsizer, 9. 79 – Nathan Powers

Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Clone Super Heavy Dash for Cash (5-laps): 1. 01 – Matt Chavis ($200), 2. 52 – Jason Moll ($125), 3. 08 – Nick Tryt ($75), 4. 2 – Colin Spatorico ($50), 5. 21 – Robby Eastman ($50)

PRO Clone 360 Feature (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($500), 2. 505 – Seth Whitney ($250), 3. 55 – Jared Costello ($150), 4. 12 – Tyler Brown ($100), 5. 22T – Tanner Emmons ($60), 6. 82 – David Hackett Jr. ($50), 7. 88 – Logan Crisafulli ($50), 8. X – Trent Smith, 9. 85 – Chris Pier, 10. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 11. 66 – Jeremy Tuttle, 12. 22 – Jamie Shutts, 13. 11 – Gene Gregoric, 14. 33 – Chris Natoli, 15. 68 – Kyle Hulsizer, 16. 127 – Blake Matjoulis, 17. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 18. 15 – John Palmieri, 19. 99 – Mike Adderley

PRO Clone 360 Fast Time: 12 – Tyler Brown

Jr. Unrestricted Feature (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($70), 2. 10R – Riley Begy ($30), 3. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 4. 52 – Alyssa Vanderpool, 5. 13 – William Young, 6. 56 – Anthony Pollow, 7. 16 – Tyler Raner, 8. 90 – Jack Kennedy, 9. 96K – Brian Kline

Jr. Unrestricted Fast Time: 23 – Lane Snook

Jr. Purple Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 9 – LOGAN BROWN ($80), 2. 55 – Ayden Silvernail ($30), 3. 127 – Bryson Matjoulis ($20), 4. 20 – Parker Allen, 5. 98S – Savannah Simmons, 6. 31 – Cody Stebbins, 7. 99T – Timmy Axton, 8. 109 – Billy Whittaker, 9. 33 – Corban DuBois, 10. 99 – Grayson Adderley, 11. 11 – Mason Beshures

Jr. Purple Clone Fast Time: 9 – Logan Brown

Jr. Blue Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 23 – LANE SNOOK ($50), 2. 10D – Dylan Begy ($20), 3. 48 – Chayton Young, 4. 113 – Julianna Blanton, 5. 14 – Brittney Hackett DQ, 6. 56 – Anthony Pollow DQ

Jr. Blue Clone Fast Time: 48 – Chayton Young

Clone Super Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 44 – DYLAN FELTMAN ($100), 1 – Trent Curtis ($50), 3. 8 – Jared John ($30), 4. 12 – Tommy Barnes, 5. 13 – Nick McGill, 6. 72 – Jordan Sullivan, 7. 55 – Mike Silvernail, 8. 08 – Nick Tryt, 9. 45 – Chance Weaver, 10. 01 – Matt Chavis, 11. 41 – Josh Ostrander, 12. 00 – Justin Pier, 13. 4W – Logan Winn, 14. 00 – Jude Parker, 15. 21 – Robby Eastman

Clone Heavy Fast Time: 8 – Jared John

Clone Light Feature (25-laps): 1. 66 – JEREMY TUTTLE ($150), 2. 88H – Chris Hulsizer ($70), 3. 88 – Logan Crisafulli ($40), 4. 11 – Gene Gregoric, 5. X – Trent Smith, 6. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 7. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 8. 75 – Jayme Stone, 9. 11M – Devin McGill, 10. 505 – Seth Whitney, 11. 33 – Chris Natoli, 12. 12 – Tyler Brown, 13. 12P – Taylor Pulver, 14. 47 – Matt Matteson, 15. 00 – Kaleb Sidman, 16. 61 – Jermey Shelley, 17. 601 – Madison Myers, 18. 22T – Tanner Emmons, 19. 22 – Jamie Shutts

Clone Light Fast Time: 12 – Tyler Brown

Clone Light B-Main (12-laps, 2-Qualify): 1. 66 – Jeremy Tuttle, 2. X – Trent Smith, 3. 545 – Adam Collins, 4. 68 – Kyle Hulsizer, 5. 88H – Chris Hulsizer, 6. 7K – Kaylee Cooper

Jr. Green Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN ($40), 2. 27 – Blake Banek ($20), 3. 18X – Wyatt Mullen, 4. 9 – Addisyn Rogers, 5. 52 – Richard Yelle

Jr. Green Clone Fast Time: 9 – Addisyn Rogers

Jr. Red Clone Feature (20-laps): 1. 55 – AUSTIN SILVERNAIL ($50), 2. 50 – Edward Hatch ($20), 3. 19L – Joey Williams, 4. 6 – Laina Stewart, 5. 382 – Tylor Herzog, 6. 55R – Lyle Robinson DQ

Jr. Red Clone Fast Time: 55 – Austin Silvernail

Clone Heavy Feature (25-laps): 1. 8 – JARED JOHN ($70), 2. 505 – Seth Whitney ($30), 3. 12 – Tyler Brown ($20), 4. 127 – Blake Matjoulis, 5. 55 – Jared Costello, 6. 85 – Chris Pier, 7. 473 – Mike VonHoltz, 8. 33 – Chris Natoli, 9. 15 – John Palmieri, 10. 99 – Mike Adderley

Clone Heavy Fast Time: 8 – Jared John

