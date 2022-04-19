OSWEGO – Oswego Speedway’s 71st season will get underway in just a little over a month with the annual Open Practice session scheduled for Saturday, May 21, now moved up to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The practice time will be open to all 2022 divisions including Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, J&S Paving 350 Supers, ISMA and MSS Supermodifieds, Super Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, and Sport Compacts.

Grandstands will be open and free to the public for the duration of the rotating practice period, with pit passes also available to purchase for $30.

Open Practice is ending two hours earlier in order to allow teams time to get ready for the just announced 2022 Season Kickoff Party and Celebration of Champions to be held at Bayshore Grove in Oswego from 6 to 10pm.

Details for the May 21 celebration are still to be announced, but 2021 track champions Dave Shullick Jr, Dan Kapuscinski, and Mike Bruce will all be honored at the event, as well as Car Owner of the Year Award winners Chris Osetek, Stephen Flack, and Rich Wirth.

Additionally, Mike Bruce, Noah Ratcliff, and Kyle Perry will officially be recognized as ‘Rookie of the Year’ award winners in the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supermodified divisions, respectively.

The top 10 in points from all three divisions will also receive a plaque in recognition of their efforts.

This includes Shullick, Otto Sitterly, Brandon Bellinger, Jeff Abold, Michael Barnes, Dan Connors Jr, Alison Sload, Tyler Thompson, and Dave Danzer in the Novelis Supermodified class.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS division top ten points rundown consisted of Kapuscinski, Josh Sokolic, Bryan Haynes, Ratcliff, Brad Haynes, Cameron Rowe, Griffin Miller, Robbie Bruce, Mark Denny Jr, and Greg O’Connor.

Finally, the J&S Paving 350 Super top ten in standings were Bruce, Dalton Doyle, Perry, Dave Cliff, Barry Kingsley, Jon Tesoriero, Kali Spaulding, Nick Kinney, Vern LaFave, and Thompson.

More details on the Season Kickoff Party and Celebration of Champions will be made available in the very near future.

Oswego’s 71st Season Opener is set for Saturday, May 28, and marks the return of the historic ‘Port City 150,’ featuring the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 40-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 35-lap special for J&S Paving 350 Supers.

Individual race ticket, season ticket, and camping information for this season will be released in the coming days. The Speedway office will be open for ticket renewals on the week of practice.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

