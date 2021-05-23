BREWERTON, NY – Mike Maresca’s decision to race at Brewerton Speedway weekly in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds for the first time in his career paid off. In only the second week of the season Maresca parked his potent No. 7mm in victory lane Friday night for his first career win at the speedway.

Other winners on Ferris Mowers night were Chris Mackey (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) and Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinders).

In the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature, Maresca would take the lead on lap 4 driving by Roy Bresnahan as he looked to run away and hide from the rest of the field. Early cautions would let the heavy hitters in the division come from outside top-ten starting spots and join the battle up front.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower, you could have thrown a blanket over the top-three of Maresca, Tim Sears Jr. and Jimmy Phelps. Opening night winner Billy Decker and Bresnahan were not far behind in fourth and fifth.

Maresca opened the biggest lead of the race on lap 15 with a half a straightaway lead leaving Phelps, Decker, Sears and Pat Ward to race in the top-five while looking for a way to reel in the leader.

With 10 laps remaining Maresca still led, but Phelps trying different grooves on the speedway was chipping away at Maresca’s advantage. Sears and Decker were still in contention waiting for any mistake to pounce on the top-two.

Over the final laps it came down to Maresca and Phelps not only battling each other for the victory but dealing with two and sometimes three wide traffic in front of them. When checkers waved Mike Maresca would win by a slim 0.374 of a second over Jimmy Phelps. Tim Sears Jr., Billy Decker and Larry Wight came home third through fifth.

The $300, $200, $100 weekly DIRTcar 358 Modified bonus went to Ben Bushaw, Nick Krause and Shayne Spoonhower.

The 25-lap DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature would see Ryan Dolbear setting the early quick pace out front with Quinn Wallis, Jeff Prentice, Chris Mackey who started 12th and Alan Fink 14th racing hard at the front.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower, Dolbear still led with Zach Payne right in his tire tracks with Wallis, Mackey and Prentice still in the top-five.

Mackey would go to the top of the speedway to drive into the lead with 10 to go as he looked to put distance between himself and the rest of the field.

Over the remaining laps Mackey had company in the race for the win as Amy Holland threw everything she had at Mackey. Mackey hit his marks and cruised under the checkers for the popular win. Amy Holland, Alan Fink, Zach Payne and Zach Sobotka who started 13th finished second through fifth.

Justin Williams put behind him an opening night that was not up to his standards as he totally dominated the 20-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature. Williams took the lead on the opening lap and was never seriously challenged in the entire distance. Joe Garafolo, Tom Mackey, Mike Mullen and Hunter Lawton completed the top five.

Chuck Powelczyk was the class of the field in the 15-lap Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinder feature. Powelczyk led every lap making it two wins in a row to start the season. Quinn Wallis, Damien Bechler, Brian Evenden and Jamie Radley finished second through fifth.

Next Friday, May 28th NAPA Auto Parts will present the winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints, plus the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. The Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders will have the night off.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities this season contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news visit www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Ferris Mowers Night May 21 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified 35 Laps) – MICHAEL MARESCA, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., Billy Decker, Larry Wight, Chris Hile, Pat Ward, Kevin Root, Ben Bushaw, Roy Bresnahan, Nick Krause, Joe August, Ron Davis III, Jeff Taylor, Chad Phelps, Shayne Spoonhower, Tyler Trump, Torrey Stoughtenger, Tom Sears Jr., Jim Witko Jr., Bob Henry Jr., Tim Harris.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300 $200 $100) – Ben Bushaw, Nick Krause, Shayne Spoonhower

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – CHRIS MACKEY, Amy Holland, Alan Fink, Zach Payne, Zach Sobotka, Ryan Dolbear, Jeff Prentice, Dale Caswell, Tyler Murray, Mark Yorker, Bailey Groves, Earl Rudy, Tony Finch II, Tim Devendorf, Robert Gage, Colby Herzog, Matt Caprara, Jamie, Kamrowski, Matt Kitts, Quinn Wallis, JJ Courcy, Richie Riggs, Max Hill, Rich Townsend, Riley Rogala, Joe Sobotka, Buckey Hayes.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Tyler Murray

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – JUSTIN WILLIAMS, Joe Garafolo, Tom Mackey, Mike Mullen, Hunter Lawton, Billy Applebee, Brad Harris, Travis Hewitt, Pete Siravolo, Kyle Demo, Tucker Halliday, Mike LaRose, Roger Olschewske. DNS Clayton Brewer, Zach Babcock, Sam Usborne.

(Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders 15 Laps) – CHUCK POWELCZYK, Quinn Wallis, Damien Bechler, Brian Evenden, Jamie Radley, Sam Curcie, Dakota Spicer, Clayton Koch, Sophia DeNova, Jacob Dupra, DNS Ray Bechler.

Press release written by Dave Medler

