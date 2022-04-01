BALDWINSVILLE, NY – With the 2022 racing season rapidly approaching, officials from the Brewerton Speedway are pleased to welcome Mirabito Energy Products and Convenience Stores as the title sponsor for the 4-Cylinder division for the 2022 racing season. Mirabito has been a long-time partner at Brewerton Speedway in various capacities.

Mirabito has over one hundred convenience stores throughout Central NY and Northeastern PA, it is a convenient stop for customers and one of the largest convenience store chains in Central New York. They have two locations near the Brewerton Speedway in Brewerton, NY, and Central Square, NY for your one-stop place for fuel, snacks, and fresh foods.

Mirabito Energy Products is a family-owned energy business based in Binghamton, New York. For nearly one hundred years, homes and businesses have trusted us as their energy experts to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and convenient solutions for their energy needs at home, at work, or on the go.

Whether it’s affordable and reliable heat for your home, ecofriendly power and energy for your business, efficient and quality fuel for your vehicles, or skilled installation and dependable service of your equipment, fast and fresh food to eat in or take out, Mirabito Energy Products offers customized solutions to meet your needs and simplify your life.

Mirabito’s energy products and service offerings include:

Home Heating & Cooling: reliable fuel delivery, skilled equipment installation and dependable service

Commercial Fuels: customized heating options that meet your business needs and priorities

Commercial Power & Gas: clean-burning natural gas and affordable electric from a provider you can trust

Convenience Stores: quality fuel, fresh food, and fast service for people on the go

As the calendar turns to April, fans and race teams are excited for the 2022 season at the Brewerton Speedway. On Tuesday, May 3 there will be a Test & Tune for all divisions that race on dirt. Pits will open at 5:30 pm, with cars hitting the speedway at 6:30 pm. Pit admission is $25 with the grandstands free to attend.

On Friday, May 6 the highly anticipated season opener will take place presented by Ferris Mowers & VP Lubricants. Doing battle on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the ground pounding Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito DIRTcar 4-Cylinders. Pits will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15. Everyone 18 years old and under is free. Pit admission (All Ages) is $35.

The defending Track Champions are Jimmy Phelps (Modifieds) Zach Sobotka (Sportsman) Justin Williams (Mod Lites) Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinders).

For all the latest news check out the new website powered by My Race Pass at www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Any questions you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 668-6906.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related