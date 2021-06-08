WEEDSPORT, NY – DIRTcar Sportsman competitors taking on Weedsport Speedway’s Sportsman Classic this Sunday, June 13 will vie for the Jan Corcoran Memorial Heat Race Bonus presented by the Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show.

Drivers finishing in the fourth and sixth positions in all Sportsman heat races on Sunday will earn a $50 bonus from NRP in Memory of Jan Corcoran.

The Sportsman Classic 75, presented by Stirling Lubricants and Champion Racing Oil, will pay $2,500 to the winner with more than 60 competitors expected for the opening round of the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region Series.

“Sportsman racers are part of the backbone of DIRTcar racing and every bit of extra cash they can take home certainly helps,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Thank you to the Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show for helping to support this great event.”

The Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show is set to return on November 19-20 of 2021 inside the Center of Progress Building on the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY.

To learn more about the Northeast Racing Products Auction & Trade Show visit online at www.northeastracingproducts.com or visit on Facebook.

The DIRTcar Sportsman will be joined on Sunday by the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, for their second event of the season at Weedpsort.

The Modified portion of the night will be 35-laps, paying $2,500 to the winner. Heat race lineups will be determined by a blind draw, with a re-draw to lineup the main event. DIRTcar 358 Modified competitors are also encouraged to participate, based on the ruleset listed below.

The NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints will also join the lineup, making for a three division card.

Tickets are already on sale for June 13 with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

Pit gates will open on Sunday at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m. On track action will begin at 6 p.m.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

Sportsman Classic Champions:

2014 – James Michael Friesen

2015 – Dave Marcuccilli

2016 – Ronnie Davis III

2017 – Dave Marcuccilli

2018 – Dave Marcuccilli

2019 – Jackson Gill

2020 – N/A

Sportsman Classic Top Five Finishers (2014-2020):

Dave Marcuccilli: 5

Steve Gray: 2

Rocky Warner: 2

Jackson Gill: 2

Connor Cleveland: 2

Kevin Root: 2

Kyle Inman: 2

James Michael Friesen

Eric Giguere

Todd Town

Mike Maresca

Ronnie Davis III

Cody McPherson

Corey Barker

Kevin Ridley

Glenn Forward

Matt Guererri

Zach Sobotka

Brad Rouse

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

