WEEDSPORT, NY – The season five premiere of Weedsport Productions’ Off Track TV will stream live on Thursday, March 17 at 8 p.m. EST, featuring DIRTcar Nationals champion, Jimmy Phelps.

Phelps, who collected his first ever Volusia Speedway Park main event win in order to capture the Super DIRTcar Series DIRTcar Nationals title in February, will join hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski as the night’s special guest for Off Track TV’s first episode of the season.

Off Track TV will once again bring race fans all the news and notes from across the world of dirt track racing in a 30-minute format for 13 episodes in 2022.

Off Track TV will be made available live through the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, with a tape delayed version of the show again available via the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the Off Track TV website at www.offtracktv.com.

The season’s first episode will highlight the final round of the Indoor Auto Racing Championships from the New York State Fairgrounds while also previewing the Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds’ first trip to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases or on ‘Off Track TV’? Be sure to call the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

Off Track TV Live Season Five Schedule:

Episode 1: March 17, 8 p.m.

Episode 2: March 31, 8 p.m.

Episode 3: April 14, 8 p.m.

Episode 4: May 12, 8 p.m.

Episode 5: June 2, 8 p.m.

Episode 6: June 23, 7 p.m.

Episode 7: July 7, 8 p.m.

Episode 8: July 14, 7 p.m.

Episode 9: August 25, 7 p.m.

Episode 10: September 15, 8 p.m.

Episode 11: September 29, 8 p.m.

Episode 12: October 13, 8 p.m.

Episode 13: November 10, 8 p.m.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...