OSWEGO – After a three year hiatus, Oswego Kartway’s Fall Frenzy will return this Friday, September 23 featuring the PRO Clone 360 Fall Frenzy 200, paying a record $1,500 to the winner.

The evening finale will be the longest running event ever held at the kartway, running 200-laps with caution laps counting, taking a page out of the book of the International Classic 200 at Oswego Speedway.

A total of 16-karts will take the green flag on Friday night, with live pit stops permitted, at the risk of losing a lap to the race leaders.

PRO series point leaders Seth Whitney and Thomas Montgomery are the only two guaranteed starters for this Friday’s main event after scoring top finishes in the JP Jewelers Battle at the Bullring and Oswego Kartway Classic held earlier this year.

“Back when I brought the Frenzy to the kartway in 2013, I thought 100-laps was going to be the type of iron man event I wanted, but we quickly found that 100 laps could be run in pretty quick order,” said Fall Frenzy promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Since then I have wanted to run 200-laps straight, but did not have the opportunity until this year. This race is going to be unique, as survival and staying on the lead lap will be key in order to have a chance at winning the $1,500 top prize.”

With a minimum of 16 entries on hand for the 200, the race will payout to the top ten finishers.

Along with the Fall Frenzy 200 for PRO Clone 360, eight other points divisions will be on hand to settle this year’s JP Jewelers King of the Kartway championship. Those classes include Jr. Red Clone, Jr. Green Clone, Jr. Purple Clone, Jr. Blue Clone, Jr. Unrestricted, Clone Light, Clone Heavy and Clone Super Heavy.

Entry fees for action will be $30 for points classes, which includes the driver’s pit pass. The entry fee for PRO Clone 360 is $60 and entrants must also run one points class.

Pit passes on Friday will be $20 with $5 carload spectator parking also available.

Pit gates open on Friday at 4 p.m. with the driver’s meeting slated for 6:15 p.m. and hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Qualifying will begin at 7 p.m. with points classes running heat races and PRO Clone 360 competing in time trials.

For more information contact Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or [email protected].

Oswego Kartway can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OswegoKartway.

Previous Frenzy Champions:

Dan Kapuscinski

Chris Natoli

Ricky Pritchard

Nick Herriven

Brad Duhow

Thomas Montgomery

Seth Perrin

Points Classes (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory for All Classes)

Compass Federal Credit Union Jr. Red Clone | Small Pipe, Drum Clutch (5-7 yrs., 225 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Green Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (7-9 yrs., 250 lbs.)

In10sity Karting Jr. Purple Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (9-13 yrs., 275 lbs.)

Premiere Landscaping Jr. Blue Clone | Big Pipe, Drum Clutch (12-15 yrs., 310 lbs.)

Mike Babcock Racing Jr. Unrestricted | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (13-15 yrs., 325 lbs.)

Burritt Motors Clone Light | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Marsden Supply Co. Clone Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Burke’s Home Centers Clone Super Heavy | Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 400 lbs. – Driver 200 lbs. w/gear)

Lucky 7’s Landscaping PRO Clone 360 (Burris 33 Tire Mandatory): Big Pipe, Open Clutch (15 & up, 360 lbs.)

