Oswego Speedway ISMA/MSS Berlin Saturday Photos, 7-15-23

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a photo lineup of the Oswego Speedways’s ISMA/MSS Berlin races held Saturday, 7-15-23. All photo’s by Jim Feeney.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3201Mike Ordway Jr 61 and Kyle Edwards 11E made up the front row for the feature. At the drop of the green Ordway was able to take the lead and cruise on to the win. Edwards was just behind to finish second.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3207 AJ Lesiecki 14 races with Mark Sammut 78 for a top five spot. Lesiecki would go on to a fifth, while Sammut was seventh.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3226 Otto Sitterly 7 moves in to challenge Moe Lilje 32. Sitterly would move on to a podium finish in third. Lilje would end up ninth at feature end.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3238 Johnny Benson Jr 74 races for position with Mark Sammut 78. Benson would end up seventh at feature end, with Sammut finishing just behind in seventh.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3250 Mike Ordway Jr waves the flag high after winning the ISMA/MSS 60 lap feature at Berlin Raceway.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3266 Mike Ordway Jr poses in Berlin Raceway Victory Lane after winning the ISMA/MSS feature.

ISMA-MSS Berlin Saturday 23_3282 Top three at Berlin Raceway’s Saturday ISMA/MSS feature were, second place Kyle Edwards, winner Mike Ordway Jr and third place finisher Otto Sitterly.

