Oswego Speedway June 19, 2021 Photo Gallery June 20, 2021 Contributor Otto Sitterly stands on top of the podium, after winning the Supermodified feature at Oswego. OSWEGO – The following photos were taken at Oswego Speedway on June 19, 2021, by Jim Feeney. As he made his way through the field, Otto Sitterly 7 moves in to challenge Mike Bruce 22. Sitterly would go on to win, while Bruce finished fifth. Otto Sitterly 7 goes to the outside of race leader Dave Danzer 52. Sitterly made the pass and went on to the feature win. In the closing laps Dave Shullick Jr 95 tries to chase down Dave Danzer 52, but this is as close as he got. Danzer would finish second and Shullick third. Otto Sitterly stands on top of the podium, after winning the Supermodified feature at Oswego. Top three in Oswego's Supermodified feature were, second Dave Danzer, winner Otto Sitterly and third place Dave Shullick Jr. Josh Sokolic 26 battles with Robbie Bruce 32 for a podium spot. They both made the podium with Sokolic second and Bruce third. On his way to the front Dan Kapuscinski 23 battles with Robbie Bruce 32 and Tony Pisa 89. Kapuscinski would win, Bruce was third and Pisa was 15th. A fight for position here between Brad Haynes 86 and Cameron Rowe 77. Haynes would stay ahead and finish fourth, Rowe was fifth. Dan Kapuscinski 23 races Josh Sokolic 26 for the race lead. Kapuscinski would get by to cruise to the win. Sokolic finished second.