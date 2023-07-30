OSWEGO, NY – Following is Oswego Speedway’s ISMA/MSS Sandusky Friday Fast 40 Photos – 7-28-23:

*All photo’s by Jim Feeney

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_3811 Jef Abold 05 races Mike Lichty 84 for a top finish. Lichty would end up third at feature end, while Abold was fifth.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_3817 Mark Sammut 78 is battling Kasey Jedrzejek 97 for a top ten finish. Sammut would go on to finish sixth. Jedrzejek would end up eighth.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_3822 Mike McVetta 22 battles for position with Kyle Edwards 11E. McVetta would go to win the feature with Edwards just trailing in second.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_3831 Mike Lichty 84 races Trent Stephens 19 for a spot on the podium. Lichty would get there with a third place finish. Stephens finished fourth.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_3853 Mike McVetta is all smiles as he exits his car after winning the ISMA/MSS Friday Fast 40 feature at Sandusky Speedway.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_38883 Mike McVetta poses in Sandusky Speedway Victory Lane after winning the ISMA/MSS Friday Fast 40 segment of Hy-Miler weekend.

ISMA-MSS Sandusky Friday 7-28-23_ 3889 Top three at Sandusky Speedway’s ISMA/MSS Friday Fast 40 were, Kyle Edwards second, winner Mike McVetta and third place finisher Mike Lichty.

