Pascuzzi Passes Pisa For First Career Pathfinder Bank SBS Feature Win 

OSWEGO, NY – Drew Pascuzzi of Oswego, NY started in fourth and with 11 laps remaining in Sunday afternoon’s 35-lap Pathfinder Bank SBS main, had himself in position to contend for the win. Sitting second prior to the ensuing restart, Drew used the outside lane to take over the top spot from race long leader Tony Pisa and cruise to his first career victory.

The Ratcliff Racing / Jake’s Automotive Team has now made it a clean sweep in the past two weeks of Pathfinder Bank SBS action at Oswego Speedway with both drivers; Noah Ratcliff and Drew Pascuzzi, earning their first ever feature wins in consecutive weeks.

This would also mark the first feature win for a ‘Muffin Top Motorsports’ Chassis, built by Noah Ratcliff and older brother Nate, prior to the start of the season, and now wheeled to victory lane by their cousin Drew.

“I was pretty nervous towards the end there,” Pascuzzi mentioned. “I saw there was about five to go and I thought, ‘holy crap I might pull this thing off.’ These guys give me a great car every week and I can’t be more proud of them, my aunt, Nate, Noah, my girlfriend Michaela, Tash, Travis, Olivia, my Dad, John, and the wrenches behind the car. They put this together and I just get to wheel it and tonight it is a win and I’m proud of that. I’ve got to thank Jake’s Automotive, East Coast Sealcoat, might as well throw in Total Fire Protection. This is a good one – back to back.”

Pisa, who paced the field from the pole for 24 of 35 laps, lost the lead on that lap 24 restart to Pascuzzi, but was able to hold off Tony DeStevens and Ratcliff for his first career podium finish with a strong run in the G.O. Racing No. 89.

“We had a pretty good car,” Pisa said. “Drew (Pascuzzi) was just a little bit better than us on that final restart, so I was sort of hanging on at the end. I would really like to thank all of my sponsors; Munski Automotive, Indigo Inkwell, and Compass Credit Union. I couldn’t do this without all of my crew guys, my Dad, my nephew Jake, girlfriend Bree, and Brian Dana.”

With heat races completed on Saturday afternoon, a heavy thundershower postponed the rest of the program to the following day, and it was Pisa and Mike Fowler bringing the field to the green flag with Pisa taking the lead from the inside lane.

Meanwhile, third starting AJ Larkin capitalized on a sideways Fowler, slipping into second place in the No. 35. Fifth starting Griffin Miller followed Larkin through for third and seventh starting Brad Haynes did the same as he moved into fourth, with the outside lane jammed up early on.

As fourth starting Pascuzzi dropped into the final top five spot, Miller was on the move at the front, diving under Larkin to take over second with Haynes and Pascuzzi following suit.

Larkin would then go wide out of turn 2 and drop out of fifth, with Fowler, Ratcliff, and finally DeStevens all making their way underneath.

As everyone fought for position behind him, Pisa had built a solid lead in the early going until a spin by DeStevens on lap 6 closed the field back up again.

The first restart would see Pisa choose the inside lane and keep the lead with Miller falling into second, Haynes third and the teammates; Pascuzzi and tenth starting Ratcliff, now in fourth and fifth.

On the move with Ratcliff was Cameron Rowe, who was crowned Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS last month. Rowe found his way back up to his original starting spot of sixth, not long after dropping back on the original start.

With Rowe closing in on Ratcliff, Noah made a bid for fourth underneath teammate Pascuzzi, taking over the position on lap 8.

After the early restart, Pisa again was able to open the gap out in front as Miller was left to fend off Haynes, but by halfway, the handling on the No. 89 started to go away a bit and the first through sixth running cars of Pisa, Miller, Haynes, Ratcliff, Pascuzzi, and twelfth starting Greg O’Connor were now all nose to tail.

Just as it looked like a tremendous battle for the lead was shaping up; on lap 20, the No. 9 would swap ends on Miller coming out of turn four. The spin collected third running Haynes, fourth running Ratcliff, fifth running Rowe, and sixth running O’Connor.

Haynes and Rowe both made heavy contact with the outside steel as both the No. 88 and 77 cars sustained significant damage. Miller was also out for the remainder of the race, but after pitting for repairs, Ratcliff and O’Connor were able to continue.

With 15 laps remaining, the running order had been shaken up significantly. While it was still Pisa out in front, Pascuzzi was now second, Fowler up to third, DeStevens fourth and Larkin back in the top five. Ratcliff and O’Connor would be forced to restart in ninth and tenth.

For the third start in a row, it was Pisa once more prevailing from the inside lane to keep the lead over Pascuzzi and he still showed the way until lap 24 – when O’Connor went around in turn three and was clocked by the 66 of Darrick Hilton.

Both the 90 and 66 cars had notable damage and after a vicious impact, O’Connor would be taken to the Oswego Hospital for a checkup, where he was released shortly thereafter, thankfully with just a minor concussion.

As two weeks of misfortune continued for his teammate O’Connor, who has battled with Ratcliff in a tight race for the track title this season, Pisa remained 11 laps away from his first Oswego Speedway feature win.

However, the third restart of the day would be the one to bite the driver of the No. 89, as the car got too free on the inside part of the Speedway, with Pascuzzi passing by on the outside and taking over the lead going into turn number one.

Pascuzzi was able to pull away a bit after taking the race lead, with Pisa pulling in line to hold onto second over DeStevens in third and Ratcliff, who had already made it back into fourth.

One more yellow with five laps to go; this time for a spinning Jake Brown in between the third and fourth corners, gave Pisa a final shot at Pascuzzi, but Drew and the 72 walked away, enroute to an emotional victory.

Pisa would settle for a fine second, DeStevens finished in third, Ratcliff in fourth and Larkin got back by Fowler for fifth with three laps to go, landing himself a career first top five finish for the third year driver.

Fowler, Brown, Carter Gates, O’Connor, and Hilton filled in the top 10.

Its Best Western PLUS / Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront and LaGraf’s Pub & Grill ‘TEAL PALACE’ Track Championship Night at the Speedway this Saturday, August 19, with track titles being decided for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers. A driver autograph session will take place at 5:15pm on the front stretch and a gigantic fireworks display will conclude the program.

Adult admission tickets for the Speedway’s regular season finale are just $20 with kids 16 and under admitted FREE with a paid adult.

In the SBS title fight, Ratcliff now leads O’Connor by 52 points, while DeStevens, Pascuzzi, and Miller are in a tight race for third through fifth.

RESULTS

Circle T Ready Mix and Shea Concrete Oswego Winged Super Challenge #3

Pathfinder Bank SBS 35

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (35-laps): 1. 72 DREW PASCUZZI, 2. 89 Tony Pisa, 3. 24 Tony DeStevens, 4. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 5. 35 AJ Larkin, 6. 10 ® Mike Fowler, 7. 27 ® Jake Brown, 8. 55 ® Carter Gates, DNF 9. 90 Greg O’Connor, 10. 66 Darrick Hilton, 11. 9 Griffin Miller, 12. 88 Brad Haynes, 13. 77 Cameron Rowe DNS 14. 4 Robbie Wirth

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 72 Drew Pascuzzi, 2. 10 ® Mike Fowler, 3. 77 Cameron Rowe, 4. 35 AJ Larkin, 5. 24 Tony DeStevens, 6. 66 Darrick Hilton, 7. 55 ® Carter Gates

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 89 Tony Pisa, 2. 4 Robbie Wirth, 3. 9 Griffin Miller, 4. 88 Brad Haynes, 5. 73 Noah Ratcliff, 6. 90 Greg O’Connor, 7. 26 ® Jake Brown

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #26 ® Jake Brown

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #72 Drew Pascuzzi

White’s Car Care 4th Place Award ($25): #73 Noah Ratcliff