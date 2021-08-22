By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – It has been said in racing that the most important lap to lead is the last one. That is exactly what Pat Ward did Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway picking up the hugely popular win in the DIRTcar 358 Modified feature.

Ward started the 35-lap feature in 15th and methodically worked his way into the top-ten. Late in the feature Ward worked his way into third place and had a front row view of the race-long hard lead battle between Joe Shields and Roy Bresnahan who swapped the lead back and forth throughout the feature.

On the final lap Shields, who was looking for his first ever Fulton victory and Bresnahan were racing hard with the veteran Ward ready to pounce on any mistakes by the top-two.

In turns three and four coming down for the checkers saw Bresnahan and Shields making contact getting both cars out of shape. The contact left Pat Ward just enough room on the bottom to drive by straight into victory lane. Joe Shields, Roy Bresnahan, Jimmy Phelps and Todd Root completed the top-five.

A strong field of Modifieds signed into the pits setting up four heat races and a B-Main to set the 32-car starting feature. Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III got upside down in separate incidents. Both drivers got out of their cars and were okay.

Almost 50 DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman were in the pits bringing with it six heat races to set a pair of 25-lap features.

In the first feature Jake Davis would lead the opening 6 laps in a side-by-side battle with Jack Meeks who would take the lead on lap 7 using the topside of the speedway.

Meeks and Davis were in a two-car breakaway at the front and it looked like lapped traffic might play a role in the finish. Just when the two reached the back of the field the yellow would wave on lap 14 giving the cars up front a clear track to the finish.

When the race went back green Amy Holland moved into second and set her sights on Meeks. On lap 18 Holland was able to drive under and by Meeks to be the new leader. One lap later and still running the top would see Meeks retake the lead. Over the final laps Meeks would hold off Brandon Carvey by a narrow 0.234 of a second at the checkers. Amy Holland, Wade Chrisman, and Jake Davis rounded out the top-five.

The second Sportsman feature would see Mike Root lead the opening 4 laps when a yellow would slow the field. On the restart Rick Miller would blast into the lead.

Miller would open a lead as he put some distance between himself and the rest of the top-five when that lead would go away with a yellow on lap 9. The restart would see Alan Fink and Matt Janczuk move into second and third and set their sights on leader Rick Miller.

Fink would use the topside of the speedway to drive into the top-spot on lap 12. Just when it looked like Alan Fink would cruise to the lead by three seconds, the yellow would wave setting up a green, white checkers finish. Fink would outrun Rick Miller to the checkers by 1.209 seconds. Point leader Matt Janczuk, Chris Mackey, and JJ Courcy completed the top-five.

The 20 lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature saw Max Hill lead the opening 6 laps before points leader and leading feature winner Chad Homan took over the lead. Once out-front Homan cruised to the victory, winning by 7.437 seconds over Bret Belden. Harry Halliday, Kevan Cook, and Sean Beardsley rounded out the top-five.

The 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature saw Austin Cooper and Buddy Leathley put on a show at the front of the field in a two-car breakaway. After hounding Cooper, Leathley made the winning pass on lap 6 and then cruised to the win, his second of the year. Austin Cooper, Dwight Nichols, Brianna Murtaugh, and Jason Breezee finished second through fifth.

Kyle Demo would lead the opening 7 laps of the 15-lap AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite feature. On lap 8 the winningest driver in the division Justin Williams would take the lead by inches at the flag stand. The rest of the race Williams would hold off Demo and Clayton Brewer for the win. Tucker Halliday and Brad Harris completed the top-five.

This Saturday, August 28 Burke’s Home Centers & Burdick Ford will present one of the fans favorite events every race season when King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demo derbies return for another blockbuster Demo Derby featuring a $1000-to-win 4- and 6-cylinder Demo and a $750-to-win Mini Van and Light truck junk run. Racing on the speedway will feature DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Late Models and Novice Sportsman.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news and happenings at the speedway visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Ingles Performance Night at The Speedway August 21 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Small Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – PAT WARD, Joe Shields, Roy Bresnahan, Jimmy Phelps, Todd Root, Larry Wight, Mike Stanton Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, Ryan Richardson, Jackson Gill, Lucas Fuller, Bob Henry Jr., Colton Wilson, Tommy Collins, Corey Barker, Glenn Forward, RJ Tresidder, Chris Cunningham, Justin Crisafulli, Matt Meade, Ron Davis III, Marshall Hurd, Jeff Taylor, Tim Sears Jr., Jeff Sykes, Jordan Kelly, Dylan Zacharias, Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, Chris Bonoffski, Joel Hall, DNS Jim Walsh.

(Modified B-Main 4Q) – Tim Sears Jr., Bob Henry Jr., Dave Marcuccilli, Colton Wilson, Tommy Collins, Jordan Kelly, Glenn Forward, Matt Meade, Chris Cunningham, Joel Hall, Jim Walsh, Chris Bonoffski, AJ Kingsley, DNS Sean Beardsley, Jordan McCreadie.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – 25 Laps) – JACK MEEKS, Brandon Carvey, Amy Holland, Wade Chrisman, Jake Davis, Brett Draper, Mike Button, Richie Riggs, Austin Germino, AJ Miller, Josh Amodio, Rachel Zacharias, Kearra Backus, Kelly Smith, Fire Swamp, Tim Falter, Taylor Doxtater, Jamie Kamrowski, Emmett Waldron, Cody Manitta, Dorian Wahdan, Dave Moyer, Tyler Corcoran, DNS Kyle Devendorf, Steve Marshall.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Austin Germinio.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – 25 Laps) – ALAN FINK, Rick Miller, Matt Janczuk, Chris Mackey, JJ Courcy, Ryan Dolbear, Richard Murtaugh, Quinn Wallis, Jimmy Moyer, Andrew Buff, Joe Kline, Brock, Pinkeson, Mike Root, Steve Schrader, Bentley Gray, Tim Gareau, Chris Bonoffski, Mike Phelps, Brett Sears, Jeff Prentice, Edward Lukas, Matt Kitts, Jacob Dupra, Matt Richardson.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Jimmy Moyer.

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models 20 Laps) – CHAD HOMAN, Bret Belden, Harry Halliday, Kevan Cook, Sean Beardsley, Dave Moyer, Todd Chapman, Chris Fleming, Max Hill, Mike Kazmierczak.

(E&V Energy Novice Sportsman 15 Laps) – BUDDY LEATHLEY, Austin Cooper, Dwight Nichols, Brianna Murtaugh, Jason Breezee, Savannah Laflair, Josh Fellows, Mikey Wight, Tayvyn Marino, Jason Lopes, Larry Taylor, Scott Kline, DNS Paul DeRuyter.

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 15 Laps) – JUSTIN WILLIAMS, Kyle Demo, Clayton Brewer, Tucker Halliday, Brad Harris, Mike Mullen, Tom Mackey, Harley Brown, Joe Garafolo, Roger Olschewske, Jason Premo, Sam Usborne, Jack Lyon, Scott Sharpe, Wayne Dibble, Casey Sykes, DNS Tristan Dibble.

