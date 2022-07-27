Point Races Heating Up At Brewerton Speedway This Friday

BREWERTON, NY – It seems just like yesterday we were talking about opening day at the Brewerton Speedway. Coming into this Friday, July 29 it’s crunch time with just a little over a handful of races to decide the 2022 Track Champions on Labor Day Weekend.

On the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY presented by NAPA Auto Parts race card is the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 7:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

July 22 Feature Winners:

Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. Sportsman: Richard Murtaugh. Mod Lites: Joe Isabell. Four-Cylinders: Chris Bonoffski.

Top Five Division Points:

Modifieds: 1. 5H – Chris Hile (464): 2. 99L – Larry Wight (462): 3. 8H – Max McLaughlin (432): 4. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (426): 5. 98H Jimmy Phelps (417).

Sportsman: 1. 28 Alan Fink (483): 2. 5 – Amy Holland (478): 3. 19c – Brandon Carvey (441): 4. 38 – Zach Sobotka (436): 5. 6 – Cody Manitta (430).

Mod Lites: 1. 06 – Mike Mullen (415): 2. 155 – Clayton Brewer III (391): 3. 16 – Tucker Halliday (373): 4. 99 – Tom Mackey (364): 5. 7J – Joel Moller (362).

Four-Cylinders: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (566): 2. 5m – Damien Bechler (562): 3. 67K – Clayton Koch (462): 4. 26r – Ray Bechler (448): 5. 360 – Sam Curcie (424).

The Brewerton Speedway thanks longtime major marketing partner and sponsor of the weekly Chase Elliott award plus July 29 event sponsor NAPA Auto Parts.

Since 1936, NAPA continues to serve auto service professionals, do-it-yourselfer and everyday drivers with quality parts and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently.

In the U.S., NAPA now includes over sixty distribution centers, 15,000 NAPA Auto Care Centers and more than 6,000 independently owned and company-owned stores. NAPA carries an extensive inventory of more than 400,000 parts for automotive and industrial applications.

To find a NAPA near you, please visit www.napaonline.com and also like the Syracuse area NAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NAPA.NewYork.Pennsylvania . Remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

