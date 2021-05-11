FULTON – One of the most popular events on the Fulton Speedway schedule is when speed and Demolition Derbies collide on the same night, and that is what is happening this Saturday, May 15 presented by Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus and Oswego County Today.

Doing battle on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

After the racing, get ready for the crunching metal, smoke, chaos & mayhem of King’s August Annihilation Demo Derbies featuring the $1,000-to-win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang plus the $750-to-win Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run.

Adult grandstand admission is $18. Everyone 18 years old and under is free. Pit admission is $35. Pits will open at 4 p.m. Grandstands 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

The Fulton Speedway would like to thank event sponsor Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway at 1195 County Route 57.

Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus is a local performance store focused on Dirt Track Racing. However, they do business with just about anything in the high-performance automotive industry. If you are a race car driver, team owner, crew or are trying to get your new hot rod together, they can help you get all the parts and accessories you need to get out on the track or the street. If they do not have what you need, they can get it for you.

When you come to SJP+ you are getting more than just parts. In 1992, with an Engineering degree from Alfred University, Scott joined forces with Billy Decker and embarked on a journey that would turn into a lifestyle. Scott has numerous Dirt Week wins in both the Big Block and Small Block at Syracuse, Three Super Dirt Car Series titles, and multiple track championships a cross New York. In 2003, Scott became the team manager at Gypsum Racing, where he remains today.

Scott Jeffery’s Performance is unlike any other parts store around. Any questions you have, from how to install parts, fixing parts, or set-up questions, Scott is willing to help. Go to www.sjpplus.com or call (315) 934-4120 for all your racing needs.

The speedway would like to welcome longtime supporter Oswego County Today.

They are a free and independent website for up to the minute news, sports, health, real estate, entertainment and everything Oswego County. To see everything, they have to offer go to www.oswegocountytoday.com and like their social media pages.

News and information will be posted on www.fultonspeedway.com , www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway Facebook and Twitter pages as it becomes available.

Press release written by Dave Medler.

