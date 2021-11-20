Revamped Small Block Super Championship Series Added To Lancaster Speedway’s U.S. Open Weekend

OSWEGO – Lancaster Speedway has announced the addition of the Small Block Super Championship Series to its 34th annual U.S. Open Weekend lineup on Sunday, September 11.

The Small Block Super Championship Series, formerly known as the Oswego Speedway SBS Traveling Series, features the cars and drivers of the Small Block Super division, which has been a mainstay at Oswego Speedway since 1992.

The September haul to Lancaster Speedway will be the first trip to the western New York speed plant for the Small Block Supers and will pay a minimum of $1,000 to the winner.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the team at Lancaster Speedway and join the historic U.S. Open Weekend,” said Small Block Super Championship Series Promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “With FREE camping, racing the entire weekend and the Small Block Supers on the same card as the mighty Modifieds on that Sunday, we hope the Oswego faithful make the trip to support our drivers and a marquee event in New York State.”

U.S. Open Weekend annually features the area’s best Tour-Type Modified drivers in a 125-lap championship, won previously by the likes of Jan Leaty, Sege Fidanza, Charlie Rudolph, Tony Hirschman, Reggie Ruggerio, Rick Fuller, George Kent, Chuck Hossfeld, Matt Hirschman and Andy Jankowiak.

Now, the Small Block Supers will have the unique opportunity to compete alongside the top Modified shoes in the region.

“Being part of this race is a special way to announce the restructured Small Block Super Championship Series and is just the start of a new schedule we hope to fully announce soon,” said Kapuscinski. “Having the chance to display our cars, drivers and racing in western New York, on this stage, is an important step for our division moving forward.”

Lancaster Speedway is part of New York International Raceway Park, which includes the Lancaster Dragway. Located at 57 Gunnville Rd. in Lancaster, NYIRP is western New York’s premier motorsports and event facility. To learn more visit online at www.lancastermotorsportspark.com.

The full Small Block Super Championship Series schedule is nearing completion, with an announcement scheduled in the coming weeks.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

