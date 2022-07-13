WEEDSPORT, NY – When Weedsport Speedway rolls back into action on Sunday, July 24, Ryan Phelps Auto Sales and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast will be among the partners presenting the Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar Sportsman and the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series.

The Super DIRTcar Series’ second stop to Weedsport in 2022 will pay a hefty $10,000 to the winner as well as a guaranteed starting spot for the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at Oswego Speedway.

Aside from the prized winner’s share, the Hall of Fame 100 will also award a minimum of $500 to each starter in the 100-lap main event.

With locations in Auburn, Lyons and Phoenix; Ryan Phelps Auto Sales started with a two-car inventory in Newark, NY, no employees, no lenders and no reputation. Now, twelve years later, Ryan Phelps Auto Sales is one of the fastest growing independent dealerships in New York State.

Closing in on a 200-vehicle inventory, with some of the best financing programs of any dealership; Ryan Phelps Auto Sales has 23 lenders in total and is a customer-first, honest and hardworking dealership that strives to keep their customers happy and secure them with the best financing available.

“It’s tremendous to be part of such a great event,” commented, Ryan Phelps. “Having raced in so many of these types of events over the years, I’m proud to be a part of it and be able to give something back to the community and we look forward to having a great night on Sunday, July 24.”

To learn more about Ryan Phelps Auto Sales visit them online at www.ryanphelps.com or call (315) 277-5352.

Formerly known as the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast started operation in Laconia, NH in 1977. Over the course of four decades, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast has grown to be one of the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast refreshes the northeast with the best selection of great tasting beverages and stands for quality, passion, integrity, diversity and resourcefulness.

To learn more about how Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast can provide you with refreshing Coca-Cola products, visit them online at www.cokenortheast.com.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via MyRacePass.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the Sunday, July 24 Hall of Fame 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Advance pit passes are also available via Pit Pay. The Pit Pay App is free to download via the Apple App or Google Play Stores. From there, search Weedsport Speedway and purchase pit passes for yourself or your entire team.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates open on Sunday at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m. Hot laps for the night will begin at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated for 6 p.m.

Camping for the Hall of Fame 100 is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s events on August 21 and September 10-11 are also now available at MyRacePass.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

