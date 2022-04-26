OSWEGO – Oswego Speedway has officially scheduled its 2022 season kickoff party and celebration of 2021 track champions Dave Shullick Jr, Dan Kapuscinski, and Mike Bruce, for Friday, May 20 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bayshore Grove in Oswego.

Due to a scheduling conflict, the party was moved to Friday, May 20, with the Saturday, May 21 Open Practice session pushed back to again run from 1 to 5 p.m.

A $45 ticket to the celebration will include your admission, dinner consisting of chicken, ribs, burgers, hot dogs, salads, and appetizers, plus desserts. There will also be a cash bar. The attire is casual.

2021 track champions Dave Shullick Jr, Dan Kapuscinski, and Mike Bruce will all be honored, as well as Car Owner of the Year Award winners Chris Osetek, Stephen Flack, and Rich Wirth.

Additionally, Mike Bruce, Noah Ratcliff, and Kyle Perry will be recognized as ‘Rookie of the Year’ in the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 divisions, respectively.

The top 10 in points from each division will also receive a plaque in recognition of their efforts.

This includes Shullick, Otto Sitterly, Brandon Bellinger, Jeff Abold, Michael Barnes, Danny Connors Jr, Alison Sload, Tyler Thompson, and Dave Danzer in the Novelis Supermodified class.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS division top ten points rundown consisted of Kapuscinski, Josh Sokolic, Bryan Haynes, Ratcliff, Brad Haynes, Cameron Rowe, Griffin Miller, Robbie Bruce, Mark Denny Jr, and Greg O’Connor.

Finally, the J&S Paving 350 Super top ten in standings were Bruce, Dalton Doyle, Perry, Dave Cliff, Barry Kingsley, Jon Tesoriero, Kali Spaulding, Nick Kinney, Vern LaFave, and Thompson.

Tickets for the party are now available at OswegoSpeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com and may be brought to the venue to scan in electronically or printed for presentation. The direct link is https://oswegospeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com/71st-season-kickoff-party.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

