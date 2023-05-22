Sheppard Shines In Weedsport Speedway’s Modified Opener

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Speedway opened its 2023 season on Sunday night and it was Matt Sheppard topping a field of more than 30 DIRTcar Big Block Modified entries to claim the night’s top prize of $4,000.

Starting third on the grid, Sheppard quickly moved to the runner-up position and utilized a mid-race restart to move past Anthony Perrego to take a lead he would never relinquish on his way to victory. The 50-lap triumph was not only worth $4,000, it also locks Sheppard into at least the 13thstarting position for this Sunday’s Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 at The Port.

“That restart was definitely the turning point, Anthony and I seemed pretty darn equal there,” said Sheppard on top of Victory Hill. “I think that the track burned off enough that being on the outside there actually gave me a little momentum and he couldn’t really find any brown to grab. When you come to Weedsport it is such a tough field, so getting a good draw in the heat and re-draw for the feature is important, then you have to have a good enough car to capitalize and luckily we were able to put it all together.”

Perrego proved to be the best of the rest in the closing stages of Sunday’s main event finishing nearly a second ahead of third place finisher Erick Rudolph. Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps closed out the top five finishers with Chad Phelps, Tim Fuller, Darren Smith, Billy Dunn and Max McLaughlin holding down the top ten.

Chad Phelps, Sheppard, Smith and Perrego all won qualifying heats on Sunday with Todd Root and Alex Payne claiming last chance qualifier victories.

The Big Block Modifieds will return to Weedsport this Sunday, May 28 as the Super DIRTcar Series will take to The Port for 100-laps and $7,500 to win in the Heroes Remembered 100.

The CRSA Sprints and DIRTcar Sportsman will join the Super DIRTcar Series this weekend, making a three division slate for the holiday weekend.

Pit gates will open on May 28 at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and on track action taking the green at 6 p.m.

Reserved seating is available for $35 with general admission seating set at $30 for those 18 and up. Youth tickets (11-17) are $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Fans can purchase tickets now via the Weedsport Speedway website at www.weedsportspeedway.com, under the Tickets tab.

Camping is available for 2023 by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Hospitality suites are also now available for all events in 2023. Weedsport’s suites offer an unmatched experience, high above the racing surface, and provide a perfect setting for a group party or corporate night out. Call Weedsport Speedway’s main office at (315) 834-3067 for pricing and availability.

For more information, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy.

