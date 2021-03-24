WEEDSPORT, NY – Slack Karts will be the premier partner of this year’s Super Kart Series at Weedsport Kartway, presenting a brand new Slack Pursuit Chassis to one lucky Weedsport Kartway member at season’s end.

The new kart will be presented to a Kartway member that attends all four events on the Super Kart Series trail, which is slated for Sunday, May 23, Sunday, September 19 and October 16-17.

The winner will be determined by a random draw of all members that have perfect attendance at the conclusion of Octoberfest Weekend.

“Slack has been a supporter of the Kartway since we started in 2018 and we are happy to have them back in 2021,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We’re excited to get the new season underway in the month of May.”

The Slack Pursuit racing chassis from Slack Karts is a state of the art winning chassis that is available in a sit-up sprint version, as well as a Champ kart.

Slack Karts is committed to building the best chassis, designed for all racers whether they are experienced or just getting started. Slack offers a variety of chassis options as standard, as well as a long list of upgrades that can be added to allow racers to create the perfect chassis for individual track needs.

To learn more about Slack Karts, located on 80 Telegraph Rd. in Middleport, NY, visit online at www.pmckart.com or call (716) 735-3500.

The Slack Karts Super Kart Series will follow Weedsport’s traditional formatting of Sunday afternoon racing for three major event weekends during the year, beginning on Sunday, May 23 with the third running of Kart Cup.

The May 23 Kart Cup will feature the same eight weekly point classes from 2020, as well as PRO Clone 360, with $1,500 in winning’s up for grabs across the Twin 20 format.

The second round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series will see the return of the James Shutts Memorial on Sunday, September 19. The day’s eight point classes will be joined with the $722 to win James Shutts Memorial PRO Clone Super Heavy special, as well as a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main.

Octoberfest Weekend will finish out the year on October 16-17, with two separate days of action.

The Saturday, October 16 opener will see all eight point divisions plus $250 to win PRO Blue Clone, the $500 to win NYS Clone Invitational, and the $1,000 to win Octoberfest 30 for PRO Clone 360.

The Sunday, October 17 finale will see Slack Karts Super Kart Series champions crowned in all eight divisions as well as $250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted, $500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy, and the 4th annual Octoberfest 40 paying $2,000 to win.

More specific details on the 2021 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, as well as an update on the 2021 ruleset for the Kartway. All classes will still utilize AKRA Clone guidelines for the coming season, as well as Burris 33 tires.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2021 Weedsport Kartway Schedule:

Sunday, May 23 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Kart Cup

Eight Points Classes

$1,500 PRO Clone 360 Twin 20’s

Thursday, June 24 – Thursday Night Thunder

Pencils Down Showdown

Eight Points Classes

Thursday, July 15 – Thursday Night Thunder

Short Port Shootout

Eight Points Classes

Thursday, August 19 – Thursday Night Thunder

Summer Championship

Eight Points Classes

Sunday, September 19 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

James Shutts Memorial

Eight Points Classes

$722 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy

$500 to win PRO Clone 360

Saturday, October 16 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Octoberfest Weekend

Eight Points Classes

$250 to win PRO Blue Clone

$500 to win NYS Clone Invitatonal

$1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 ‘Octoberfest 30’

Sunday, October 17 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series

Octoberfest Weekend

Eight Points Classes

$250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted

$500 to win PRO Clone Super Heavy

$2,000 to win PRO Clone 360 ‘Octoberfest 40’

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.)

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.)

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.)

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.)

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.)

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.)

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.)

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.)

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

