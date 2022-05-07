Small Block Super Championship Series To Open Season At Evans Mills Raceway Park May 14

EVANS MILLS, NY – The first of five Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series events is set to take the green flag on Saturday, May 14 at Evans Mills Raceway Park in Evans Mills, NY.

The 30-lap Jake’s Automotive SBSCS event will be presented by UltimateQM.com and will pay $1,000 to the winner at the 3/8 mile short track, located just outside of the Fort Drum Army Base in Northern New York State.

“After months of preparation and discussion, the first event of the season is finally on the doorstep,” said SBSCS Promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Special thanks to Lee and Peggy Gill for the work they do at Evans Mills as well as our event sponsor, UltimateQM.com, and all of our series partners including Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving and Binghamton Truck & Tire Center for helping to make this new series possible. We have a good field of drivers set that are itching to get their 2022 season started at The Mills.”

Located on US Route 11 just outside of Evans Mills, Evans Mills Raceway Park was originally built by the Zeigler brothers of Boonville in 1967. Spending time as both a paved and dirt facility, Lee and Peggy Gill purchased the speedway in December of 2018, with a focused investment in growing pavement racing. In a short period of time, the speedway has once again risen to a favorite among competitors and fans, with the speedway having been established as a friendly, clean, safe and enjoyable destination for families to gather.

Running May through late September, the speedway hosts 54 hospitality suites with a grandstand seating capacity of 3,000. Along with the Small Block Supers the speedway hosts Modifieds, Pro Late Models, INEX Legends Cars and Stock Cars.

To learn more about Evans Mills Raceway Park, visit them online at www.evansmillsracewaypark.com.

The Saturday, May 14 ‘Spring Fling’ for the SBSCS at Evans Mills will be presented by UltimateQM.com. Based in Mooresville, NC, UltimateQM.com provides the ultimate in cars, parts and service to its customers from Quarter Midget racing and beyond. UtilmateQM.com is proudly family owned and operated and produces the RSR and ARC branded Quarter Midget chassis.

Drivers expected this weekend include the two most recent Small Block Super winners at Evans Mills; Mike Bruce and Dan Kapuscinski.

Bruce, now a Supermodified and 350-Supermodified veteran, is the defending 350-Supermodified track champion at Oswego Speedway, but is eager to return to his roots in the SBS division at Evans Mills on May 14.

Kapuscinski, the defending SBS track champion at Oswego, tested at Evans Mills just last weekend, and looks to defend his September win in the Flack Racing No. 23.

Other division veterans looking to find victory lane will be Greg O’Connor and Tony Pisa, who will also be paired with division rookie and teammate, Jude Parker.

Oswego Speedway’s 2021 Rookie of the Year Noah Ratcliff will also be in the lineup along with teammate and new rookie, Drew Pascuzzi. Joining them will be a large contingent of second year drivers such as AJ Larkin, Darrick Hilton, Josh Wallace, Rob Bruce, Griffin Miller and Mark Denny.

Rookies Parker and Pascuzzi will contend for the Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year title this season, worth $500, along with veteran Micro Sprint driver, DJ Shuman.

With a nice mix of veterans and newcomers this season, the SBSCS has also encouraged the return of two other division veterans, Jesse Bearup and Tim Proud.

Bearup is a two-time feature winner at Oswego Speedway and will return to the class after a layoff in 2021 with his No. 37.

Proud, the father of former Supermodified Rookie of the Year Camden Proud, is also itching to get back behind the wheel for the first time in a couple years with his No. 54.

In total, the Jake’s Automotive SBSCS opener at Evans Mills will payout more than $4,000 in purse and contingencies thanks to the help of partners UltimateQM.com, Bruce Construction, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions as well as the Bill Moyer Memorial 9th Place Bonus.

Pit gates will open at Evans Mills at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

General admission seating for the night is $15, with Military admitted for $13, kids ages 10-17 $10 and those 9 and under free with paid adult. Pit admission will be $35.

A full schedule of five events is now complete for the 2022 edition of the Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series with events at Chemung Speedrome, Oswego Speedway and Lancaster Motorplex joining Evans Mills. More details can be found via the series Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SBSChampionshipSeries.

To learn more contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email [email protected].

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Bruce Construction, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

