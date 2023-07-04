OSWEGO, NY – Josh Sokolic made things look rather easy on Oswego County and NBT Bank Night at Oswego Speedway this past Saturday, starting in seventh, taking over the lead by lap 4 and sailing to an 11 second victory over the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified field for his second win in a row.

“We made some changes over the week just to see if we could toy with the car some more and get it a little quicker,” said Sokolic after his third victory of the season. “Every week, we have to dig for more speed and be ready for when the big names come in at the end of the season. The car was really just a rocketship today. My Mom, Dad, sister, Aunt Stacy, Uncle BJ, hooked us up with some tires this week and the car was dialed in. We couldn’t do it without the sponsors All Weather Power Equipment, Lamptiques, Syracuse Antique Exchange, Lakeland Auto, Logo’s Custom Embroidery. There’s a lot of people that help out. My uncle down in Florida, him and his dog – he loves his dog who watches the races with him every week and I’m sure he’s seeing this, also Ed down in North Carolina, Dalton Doyle, and Joey Hawksby from Hawk Chassis.”

Settling for second was Jason Spaulding, who started on the pole and led the opening four laps before surrendering the lead to Sokolic. It was the second straight podium finish for the driver of the No. 23, who was able to hold off Kyle Perry in an exciting battle for the runner-up spot.

“It was a good run, but unfortunately I guess if Josh (Sokolic) is going to be here, we are going to be running for second and third – I hope,” offered Spaulding. “We did what we could with what we had and we will keep working on it to make it better. Thank you to CME Electrical Supply, ACLS, Sean Magari, Sheppard Enterprise, Corr/Pak, S&R Fuels, Jake’s Automotive, Tricky Dick’s Roadside Grill, Oswego Falls Cornhole and Fast Eddy’s Towing.”

Perry, who picked up his first ever feature win on June 10, finished in third, after a side by side battle first with Dave Cliff for second, and later with early race leader Spaulding, who he had a borrowed hub from after the Perry Racing No. 20 ran into issues during the heat race.

“It’s fun when you can run side by side like that. We ran side by side with the 50 for a few laps, and then with Jason (Spaulding) for a while,” mentioned Perry. “We were ok, but not quite as good as Jason was and the 26 has just been in a league of his own this year, but to get on the podium again, I can’t complain. I have to thank Jason for lending us a hub. We broke one in the heat race and without him we wouldn’t have even been out here tonight, so I have to thank him and all of my sponsors Bellinger Auto, Orange Crate Brewing Company, Gibby’s Irish Pub, and 21 Tequila.”

Cliff would go on to finish fourth with the Barbeau Racing No. 50 while Nick Barzee brought the No. 31 home fifth for his first career top five finish. Rookie Talen Hawksby, who put together a sporty sixth to second drive in his heat race, would finish sixth in the main event, while Nick Kinney rounded out the field in seventh. Robbie Wirth was also in the pit area with his No. 04, but mechanical issues kept ‘The Wrench’ out for the night, continuing a string of bad luck for the Wirth Racing team. July 8 action at the Speedway, presented by Compass Credit Union, will see Twin 40 feature events for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus full programs for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers. Racing is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:30pm For more information, please visit the track website online at OswegoSpeedway.com or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway. RESULTS Oswego County and NBT Bank Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2 J&S Paving 350 Super 25 Saturday, July 1, 2023 Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Feature (25-laps): 1. 26 JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 23 Jason Spaulding, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 50 Dave Cliff, 5. 31 Nick Barzee, 6. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 7. 7 Nick Kinney DNS 04 ® Robbie Wirth Heat 1 (8-laps): 1. 26 Josh Sokolic, 2. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 23 Jason Spaulding, 5. 7 Nick Kinney, 6. 50 Dave Cliff, 7. Nick Barzee DNS 04 ® Robbie Wirth D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #26 Josh Sokolic Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #23 Jason Spaulding

