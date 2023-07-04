OSWEGO, NY – Josh Sokolic made things look rather easy on Oswego County and NBT Bank Night at Oswego Speedway this past Saturday, starting in seventh, taking over the lead by lap 4 and sailing to an 11 second victory over the J&S Paving 350 Supermodified field for his second win in a row.
“It was a good run, but unfortunately I guess if Josh (Sokolic) is going to be here, we are going to be running for second and third – I hope,” offered Spaulding. “We did what we could with what we had and we will keep working on it to make it better. Thank you to CME Electrical Supply, ACLS, Sean Magari, Sheppard Enterprise, Corr/Pak, S&R Fuels, Jake’s Automotive, Tricky Dick’s Roadside Grill, Oswego Falls Cornhole and Fast Eddy’s Towing.”
Rookie Talen Hawksby, who put together a sporty sixth to second drive in his heat race, would finish sixth in the main event, while Nick Kinney rounded out the field in seventh.
Robbie Wirth was also in the pit area with his No. 04, but mechanical issues kept ‘The Wrench’ out for the night, continuing a string of bad luck for the Wirth Racing team.
July 8 action at the Speedway, presented by Compass Credit Union, will see Twin 40 feature events for the Novelis Supermodifieds plus full programs for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers. Racing is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:30pm
RESULTS
Oswego County and NBT Bank
Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2
J&S Paving 350 Super 25
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Oswego Speedway
Oswego, NY
Feature (25-laps): 1. 26 JOSH SOKOLIC, 2. 23 Jason Spaulding, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 50 Dave Cliff, 5. 31 Nick Barzee, 6. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 7. 7 Nick Kinney DNS 04 ® Robbie Wirth
Heat 1 (8-laps): 1. 26 Josh Sokolic, 2. 79 ® Talen Hawksby, 3. 20 Kyle Perry, 4. 23 Jason Spaulding, 5. 7 Nick Kinney, 6. 50 Dave Cliff, 7. Nick Barzee DNS 04 ® Robbie Wirth
D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25): #26 Josh Sokolic
Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer (Pizza & Wings): #23 Jason Spaulding
