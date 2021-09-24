By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – The traditional Outlaw 200 Weekend Four Cylinder Open is much more lucrative in 2021 due to a large group of contributing sponsors.

The event, which traditionally draws a solid field of 30 or more 4-cylinders from around the Northeast, will see the winner’s share balloon to $850 out of a now total purse in excess of $3100.

The home track rule format event will be held Friday night, October 1 with a traditional blind-draw format setting heat line-ups. After heats and applicable consolation events, 25-laps will stand between the drivers and the coveted Outlaw Weekend Championship, the $850 top prize, and the coveted Outlaw Weekend trophy.

Pit gates will open October 1 at 2pm, with hot laps getting underway at 5:00pm. Heats for night one of Outlaw Weekend will kick off at 6:30pm. Entry, event schedule and other pertinent information for the 35th Outlaw Weekend at Fulton Speedway can be found here:

Outlaw 200 Weekend At Fulton Speedway! – Fulton Speedway

Four-cylinder racer Donny Rider was instrumental in organizing the purse sponsorship with funds coming from the following friends of the four cylinder class: Donny Rider of R1der Racing, Monro Team North Syracuse, Thomas E Mackey Sr., Tim Staring Construction, Pat Nolan Welding, David Chapman, David Mills of MFR racing, Gary Lowe, Roger Olschewske Jr, Kelly Staring, Eric Weis of Weis Performance Engines, Nate Powers Royal Deals, Daucher Electric, Granny’s Cotton Candy, Francis White of White Racing, Jamie Radley, Daucher Electric, Eric Rowley, Eric Hutchinson, James Moore, Tim Fuller, Clayton Koch and Koch Racing and Derik VanEpps Racing.

Scott Wright with Evan Wright Racing is posting a special Wright Family “Legacy Lap”, paying the 11th place runner on the 11th lap a $41 bonus.

Additional special award and other bonus opportunities are still available for the event. Call (315) 374-1168 or email [email protected] do discuss opportunities.

Fleet Repairs Outlaw Weekend 4-Cylinder Purse

1 – $850.00

2 – $350.00

3 – $225.00

4- $175.00

5 – $125.00

6 – $110.00

7 – $100.00

8 – $90.00

9 – $80

10 to-end – $70

