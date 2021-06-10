WEEDSPORT, NY – This Sunday’s Sportsman Classic special at Weedsport Speedway will feature a racing tripleheader with the NY6A 600 Sprint Tour joining the DIRTcar Sportsman and the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds.

The June 13 stop for the NY6A tour will be the first of two visits this season, as the 600cc micros will also compete at Weedsport on Sunday, July 4.

To learn more about the NY6A 600 Sprint Tour visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NY6ATour.

On track action will begin at 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 13 with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. and grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m.

The DIRTcar Sportsman Classic 75 will be the headline action of the evening with $2,500 going to the winner of the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region opener.

Sunday will also be the second Modified event of the season at Weedsport with a $2,500 to win, 35-lapper on the card.

Modified heat lineups will be determined by the luck of the draw on June 13, with top heat race finishers moving to a re-draw for the 35-lap main event.

DIRTcar 358-Modifieds are welcome to join the lineup with the Big Blocks, following the ruleset posted below.

Tickets are already on sale for June 13 with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...