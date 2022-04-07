Spring Meltdown To Open Weedsport Kartway April 23-24

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 season will open on April 23-24 with the Spring Meltdown serving as the opening two rounds of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series.

The Kartway’s opening weekend will feature two separate days of action with all eight points classes competing on each day along with a slate of PRO events on the rundown.

The action on Saturday, April 23 will include the $250 to win Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Clone Super Heavy main and the $1,000 to win Spring Meltdown 30 for PRO Clone 360. Sunday will come back with a $250 to win PRO Jr. Unrestricted main, also presented by Infinit, and the $2,000 to win Spring Meltdown 40 for PRO Clone 360.

Both PRO Clone 360 mains on the weekend will have a Top10 payout with 16 or more entries in the field.

The day’s schedule of events will be identical across the weekend with pit gates opening at 8:30 a.m. and a driver’s meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. Practice will begin at 11 a.m. with time trials to take the green 15-minutes after the conclusion of hot laps.

Practice will be by class, with one round permitted per division. All divisions will time trial with A-Mains lined up straight up by time trials.

Pre-registration for the weekend’s events will soon be available at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Pre-register in order to save money and time in line on race day.

One-way radios (Frequency 454.0000) and AMB transponders are mandatory for all divisions. The Kartway will have a limited number of transponders available to rent for $10 per day.

All classes will still utilize AKRA Clone guidelines for the coming season, as well as Burris 33 tires.

Camping is available for the weekend and can be booked online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

2022 Weedsport Kartway Spring Meltdown Weekend

Saturday, April 23 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’

Points Races (All 8 classes)

Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Clone Super Heavy $250 to win

PRO Clone 360 $1,000 to win

Sunday, April 24 – Slack Karts Super Kart Series ‘Spring Meltdown’

Points Races (All 8 classes)

Infinit Technology Solutions PRO Jr. Unrestricted $250 to win

PRO Clone 360 $2,000 to win

Points Classes:

Jr. Red Clone (5-7 yrs. old, 225 lbs.) – Small Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Green Clone (7-9 yrs. old, 250 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Purple Clone (9-13 yrs. old, 275 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Blue Clone (12-15 yrs. old, 310 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Drum Clutch

Jr. Unrestricted (13-15 yrs. old, 325 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Light (15 & up, 340 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Heavy (15 & up, 375 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Clone Super Heavy (15 & up, Driver 200 lbs. w/gear – overall 400 lbs.) – Big Pipe, Open Clutch

Detailed Weekend Schedule and Pricing:

April 23 Schedule

Pits Open – 8:30 a.m.

Driver’s Meeting – 10:30 a.m.

Practice – 11 a.m. (1-round, controlled)

Time Trials – 15 minutes after Practice

Controlled Practice Order (1-Round):

– Clone Heavy

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Blue Clone

– Clone Super Heavy

– Clone Light

– Jr. Green Clone

– Jr. Unrestricted

– PRO Clone Super Heavy

– Jr. Purple Clone

– PRO Clone 360

Time Trial Order (2-laps):

– Clone Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Red Clone

– Jr. Blue Clone

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– Clone Super Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Clone Light (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Green Clone

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– Jr. Unrestricted

– PRO Clone Super Heavy (18-Lock In)

– Jr. Purple Clone

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– PRO Clone 360 (18-Lock In)

B-Mains – 12-laps, 12-minutes – # to Qualify will be posted

Lined up based on Time Trials

Same Running Order as Time Trials

Spring Meltdown Day One A-Mains

– Clone Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Red Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts, or split field)

– Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 13 karts, or Split Field)

– Clone Super Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20 minutes | 20 karts)

– Clone Light A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Green Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts, or Split Field)

– Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 15 karts, or Split Field)

– PRO Clone Super Heavy (25-laps | 20 karts | $250 to win)

– Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 11 karts, or Split Field)

– PRO Clone 360 Spring Meltdown 30 (30-laps | 20 karts | $1,000 to win)

Racing Concludes by 6:30 p.m.

Points Class Payouts (Minimum Top 2 Payout)

10 entries or more – Top 3 payout

14 entries or more – $100 to win

Saturday Entry Fee-

Pre-Entry Points classes: $40

Day Of Points classes: $50

Pre-Entry PRO Clone Super Heavy: $45

Day of PRO Clone Super Heavy: $55

Pre-Entry PRO Clone 360: $65

Day of PRO Clone 360: $75

(All PRO Must Also Run One Points Class)

Saturday Pit Passes:

Non-Driver: $20

Non-Member Driver: $15

Member Driver: $10

April 24 Schedule

Pits Open – 8:30 a.m.

Driver’s Meeting – 10:30 a.m.

Practice – 11 a.m. (1-round controlled practice)

Controlled Practice Order (1-Round):

– Clone Heavy

– Jr. Purple Clone

– Jr. Unrestricted

– Clone Super Heavy

– Clone Light

– Jr. Blue Clone

– Jr. Green Clone

– Jr. Red Clone

– PRO Jr. Unrestricted

– PRO Clone 360

Time Trial Order (2-laps):

– Clone Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Purple Clone

– Jr. Unrestricted

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– Clone Super Heavy (16-Lock In)

– Clone Light (16-Lock In)

– Jr. Blue Clone

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– Jr. Green Clone

– Jr. Red Clone

– PRO Jr. Unrestricted (16-Lock In)

** 5-Minute BREAK**

– PRO Clone 360 (18-Lock In)

B-Mains – 12-laps, 12-minutes – # to Qualify will be posted

Lined up based on Time Trials

Same Running Order as Time Trials

Spring Meltdown Day Two A-Mains

– Clone Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Purple Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 11 karts, or split field)

– Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 15 karts, or Split Field)

– Clone Super Heavy A-Main (25-laps, 20-minutes | 20 karts)

– Clone Light A-Main (25-laps, 20 minutes | 20 karts)

– Jr. Blue Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 13 karts, or Split Field)

– Jr. Green Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts, or Split Field)

– Jr. Red Clone A-Main (20-laps, 20-minutes | 9 karts, or Split Field)

– PRO Jr. Unrestricted A-Main (25-laps | 16 karts | $250 to win)

– PRO Clone 360 Spring Meltdown 40 (40-laps | 22 karts | $2,000 to win)

Racing Concludes by 6:30 p.m.

Points Class Payouts (Minimum Top 2 Payout)

10 entries or more – Top 3 payout

14 entries or more – $100 to win

Sunday Entry Fee-

Pre-Entry Points classes: $40

Day of Points classes: $50

Pre-Entry PRO Jr. Unrestricted: $45

Day of PRO Jr. Unrestricted: $55

Pre-Entry PRO Clone 360: $75

Day of PRO Clone 360: $85

(All PRO Must Also Run One Points Class)

Sunday Pit Passes:

Non-Driver: $20

Non-Member Driver: $15

Member Driver: $10

TWO DAY PIT PASSES:

Non-Driver: $35

Non-Member Driver: $25

Member Driver: $15

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

